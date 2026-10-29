Al-Fayha host Al Fateh on Friday, November 20, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ahh.

Historical head-to-head records show that Al-Ahli has traditionally held the upper hand in encounters against Al-Faisaly, though margins are often tight. In their most recent league meetings prior to Al-Faisaly's lower-tier stint, matches between the two sides frequently produced competitive, high-scoring affairs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ahli vs Al-Faisaly, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh takes place at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets?

Options to purchase tickets for the Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League include:

1. Official Club Channels

Official League Platform: Purchasing directly through official Saudi Pro League ticketing partners or platforms like Webook when listings open for home matches hosted by the clubs.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Fayha and Al Fateh FC varies depending on whether you purchase through official club primary channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Regulated / Budget Seats: SAR 10 to SAR 30 (with a portion of stadium capacity subject to league pricing caps).

SAR 10 to SAR 30 (with a portion of stadium capacity subject to league pricing caps). General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 35 to SAR 100 depending on the section and view.

SAR 35 to SAR 100 depending on the section and view. Premium / Main Stand Seating: SAR 100 to SAR 250 for preferred central viewing areas.

SAR 100 to SAR 250 for preferred central viewing areas. VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ for exclusive lounge access and premier seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier Resale: SAR 150 to SAR 300 depending ondemand and ticket availability.

SAR 150 to SAR 300 depending ondemand and ticket availability. Category 1 / Longside Seating Resale: SAR 350 to SAR 750 for highly sought-after lower-tier or central views.

SAR 350 to SAR 750 for highly sought-after lower-tier or central views. VIP & Hospitality Resale Packages: SAR 1,200 to SAR 3,000+.

Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC Form

Al-Fayha have not won any of their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording one draw and four losses across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Al Khaleej, and they also fell 2-1 to Al Ittihad earlier in the sequence. Two of their five matches ended level, including a 1-1 draw with Al Riyadh and a goalless stalemate against Al Shabab. Across the five games, they scored four goals and conceded seven.

Al Fateh's recent form shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their 3-2 victory at Al Hazem was the most recent result, offering a boost after a run that included a 4-0 loss to Al Ahli and a 4-2 defeat to Neom SC. They drew 0-0 with Al-Taawoun in their fifth match of the sequence, scoring seven goals and conceding nine across the five games.

Al-Fayha vs Al Fateh FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Al-Fayha at home in January 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al-Fayha have won twice, Al Fateh once, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined 11 goals.