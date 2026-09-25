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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl Shabab
Book Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Tickets
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How to get Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Al Fateh FC take on Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Fateh take on Al Shabab on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf.

Across their last five encounters in the league, Al Fateh have held the upper hand with two victories compared to one win for Al Shabab, alongside two draws. Their most recent match took place in April 2026 during the previous league campaign and ended in a 1–1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Fateh vs Al Shabab, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Fateh vs Al Shabab takes place at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

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Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

How to buy Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets?

Tickets for the Saudi Pro League clash between Al Fateh FC and Al Shabab are available through official primary providers and secondary ticketing marketplaces.

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Webook: The official digital ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Al Fateh vs Al Shabab. It handles primary sales as well as the official ticket resale marketplace for fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match vary depending on seat category and whether you purchase through official platforms or secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub:

  • Category 3 / Behind Goal: 30 SAR to 50 SAR
  • Category 2 / Regular Seating: 50 SAR to 100 SAR
  • Category 1 / Premium Main Stand: 100 SAR to 200 SAR
  • VIP & Hospitality Lounge: 500 SAR to 1,500 SAR
Book Al Fateh vs Al Shabab TicketsBuy Now

Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab Form

Al Fateh have not won in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom SC, and they also fell 1-2 to Al Diriyah during this run. Across the five games, they scored four goals and conceded eight. Three of the five matches ended level, including a goalless draw with Al-Taawoun.

Al Shabab have taken three points from a possible fifteen across their last five league games, with two draws and two losses alongside one further draw. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Al-Fayha, and they lost 2-1 to Al Kholood and 0-2 to Al Hilal in the same period. They scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

ALF

ALF - Form

AFS
D1-1
ITT
D0-0
ALT
D0-0
DIR
L1-2
NEO
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALS

ALS - Form

ALR
D3-3
ALH
D1-1
HIL
L0-2
ALK
L2-1
ALF
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Fateh FC vs Al Shabab: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Al Shabab hosted Al Fateh in April 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al Fateh have won twice, with two draws and one result going Al Shabab's way. Al Fateh won 2-0 at home in January 2026 and 3-1 in May 2025, while Al Shabab's sole victory came in a 3-2 home win in May 2024.

Head to Head

Al Fateh FCDrawAl Shabab
2
2
1
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
3
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
2
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab badge
Al Shabab
ALS
3
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
FT
10Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

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