What Man City's charges mean for the rest of the City Football Group

It's important to note right away that there is no risk of New York City FC - or any other CFG club - facing any sanctions related to the Man City case. They are separate entities operating in different jurisdictions, as MLS Commissioner Don Garber has already made clear.

"MLS is looking at how owners act in accordance with our rules here in Major League Soccer," the American said at last month's Front Office Sport Tuned In summit. "We’re not in the business of looking at what our team owners do in other leagues, and frankly I don’t think any league would view what other owners do when they have multiple investments throughout other sports.

"The concept of multiple-team ownership is something that we all live through, manage through, and we have our own governance as it relates to what their behaviour is."

The concern, though, is that NYCFC, along with the rest of their sister clubs, could be negatively impacted by the bitter fallout from an incredibly controversial case that has already prompted calls from senior figures in English football for City's owners to be driven out of the Etihad.

Given Man City are the group's flagship club, losing control of their most prized possession would inevitably cast doubt on the future of the biggest multi-ownership project - which obviously wouldn't be good news for NYCFC. The club was completely constructed in the image of City - and that's because CFG was able to build franchise from the ground up. Unlike every other team on this list, NYCFC didn't exist before City and the New York Yankees joined forces to acquire the rights to set up MLS' 20th expansion club in May 2013.

Although there has been some fan unrest since the team made its MLS debut in 2015, most notably when the arrival of Frank Lampard was delayed by the extension of his stay at City, NYCFC are now firmly established within the world of American soccer, and even won the MLS Cup in 2021.

CFG has also funded the construction of a new stadium, Etihad Park, which is set to open next year, meaning the franchise has very solid foundations in place no matter what happens in England in the coming months.

Of course, any change of ownership further down the line might well result in a radical rebranding of the franchise, even if the likes of Garber clearly see no issues with the current owners or the potential for at least reputational damage to NYCFC.