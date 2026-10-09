Vinicius was actually one of the few Brazil players who came out of the World Cup with any credit. He scored four goals and set up another in five appearances, with his standout display coming in the 3-0 group-stage thumping of Scotland.

It is, however, fair to say that Vinicius has never reached the same heights for his country as he has with his club. Beyond his modest record of 14 goals in 57 caps, the Real Madrid man has yet to stand up as Brazil's undisputed talisman in the same way as the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo did before him.

His struggles continued during the latest international break, most notably in a 1-1 draw with Australia in Townsville. In his 65 minutes on the pitch, Vinicius only touched the ball 36 times, completing just one dribble, and didn't record a single defensive contribution.

Brazil had an immediate chance for revenge on home soil four days later, and they took it, winning 4-2 on the night, with Vinicius delivering a much-improved display. He played a key role in the build-up to Bruno Guimaraes' all-important third goal for Brazil, before adding the fourth himself from the penalty spot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side then wrapped up their schedule with a 4-0 win over India in the first-ever meeting between the two sides, but it was nothing to celebrate. India are ranked 138th in FIFA's World Rankings, and Brazil made hard work of the contest, inviting widespread media criticism.

"The Brazilian team started the match in a sleepy, sluggish, and uninspired manner," a report from Brazilian outlet UOL read. "Vini Jr had plenty of space on the left, but couldn’t take advantage of it and made mistakes in his playmaking." It wasn't harsh to single out Vinicius, who was hooked at half-time with a terrible 54 percent pass completion rate, and even Ancelotti has come out to admit "he is not at his best".