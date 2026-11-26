For the U.S. women’s national team, the equation is simple: beat El Salvador and book a place at next summer’s World Cup.

Emma Hayes’ side open their CONCACAF W Championship campaign with Friday’s quarterfinal in Mansfield, Texas, where victory would secure qualification for Brazil 2027. All four quarterfinal winners will advance directly to the World Cup, giving the Americans a chance to settle their biggest priority in their opening match.

Friendlies against Spain, Brazil and Japan have provided valuable tests, helping Hayes assess her players and refine her approach. Now comes the challenge of turning those lessons into a performance with qualification on the line.

Hayes’ 23-player squad blends established internationals with newcomers to this stage, including uncapped defender Evelyn Shores. She is just the second player named to a U.S. World Cup qualifying roster before making her senior international debut.

El Salvador, meanwhile, arrive for their tournament debut and first meeting with the USWNT after a perfect qualifying campaign. La Selecta topped Group F with three wins over Honduras, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, scoring 18 goals without conceding.

So, what must the Americans get right to secure their place in Brazil? GOAL breaks down five keys...