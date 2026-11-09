USWNT Abroad: Lily Yohannes nets first league goal, Phallon Tullis-Joyce stars for Man Utd and Alyssa Thompson struggles to spark Chelsea

The clock is ticking for the U.S. Women’s National Team. In two weeks’ time, they’ll face El Salvador in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals as they look to book their place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Women’s Super League (WSL) and France’s top flight in full swing, there’s little downtime before the USWNT gather for camp. There’s still club business to handle, and several Americans across Europe are making their mark.

Sam Coffey is starting to look like her usual dominant, ball-winning self for Manchester City after missing the beginning of the season through injury. The U.S. midfield mainstay may be coming off the bench, but she’s setting the tempo and winning tackles as City hold on to top spot in the WSL.

Just behind them are Chelsea, where Alyssa Thompson is knocking on the door for a goal. Thompson has played more of a second-half role this season, but even when she isn’t finding the net, she’s creating chances for a stacked Chelsea attack.

Elsewhere, Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept a clean sheet for Manchester United, Emily Fox was her usual steady and disciplined self in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, and Lily Yohannes scored another beauty for Lyon.

GOAL looks at how the USWNT’s stars performed abroad...