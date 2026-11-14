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USMNT Candidates 1-1GOAL

Pep Guardiola, Thierry Henry or BJ Callaghan? The USMNT’s options to replace Mauricio Pochettino

With Mauricio Pochettino heading to Manchester United, U.S. Soccer faces another defining hire. From ambitious global targets to familiar American faces, GOAL assesses who could lead the USMNT toward the 2030 World Cup.

Ryan Tolmich

  • FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Even with Mauricio Pochettino sitting beside him, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson began to speak about the future at the USMNT manager position. Pochettino doesn't officially depart for Manchester United until Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the process of replacing him hasn't already started.

    That process can be extensive. The USMNT doesn't have competitive fixtures until March, with next month's camp set to go ahead under Steve Cherundolo in a non-FIFA window. Given the four-month break between official games, U.S. Soccer can leave no stone unturned. And, according to Batson, they're already starting to turn over stones.

    "Our ambition is high," Batson said," and we believe that this is one of the great coaching jobs in the world. We have an experienced group of players. We've got a dynamic young pool of players...We publicly shared our ambition is to be in a position where we're winning major tournaments, including World Cups, and we want to make sure that we're attracting leaders who help us do just that.

    "We know from our experience that great leaders want to work with great people, and great leaders want to make an impact on things that matter. We think that we've proven that, at U.S. Soccer, we are a great place to work, and we're a great place to make legacy-defining impact."

    The coaching choice will define legacies, no doubt. Pochettino isn't an easy man to follow, and the road to the 2030 World Cup won't be a forgiving one. So who are the candidates that U.S. Soccer could target to lead the way? GOAL takes a look...

  • Pep Guardiola

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    IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

    Guardiola would be a statement appointment for U.S. Soccer, but turning ambition into reality could prove difficult.

    U.S. Soccer has already reportedly made contact, and why wouldn't they? When the best coach of this century is on the market, you should probably give him a call, right?

    The good news is that the call isn't without reason. Guardiola has a famous affinity for New York and has been in contact with U.S. Soccer in the past. The timing has never been right, but might it be now? With Guardiola somewhat burnt out and having now conquered three of Europe's top five leagues, maybe? Manchester City's potential sanctions could play a part, too, in keeping Guardiola disillusioned with another European club project.

    If the Spain job were on the horizon, this would be a no. If Brazil were there, probably not, too. England? Maybe Guardiola would jump at that, but Thomas Tuchel is still there, at least for now. If Guardiola wants an international job, those would be his three dream opportunities, and none are particularly available.

    So, if Guardiola wants to work in something a little less stressful, the USMNT gig could be a good one. Even so, though, he'll have his choice of suitors, which means you can still probably file this under the "unlikely" category.

  • Thierry Henry

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    IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

    Henry brings star power and American soccer connections, but questions remain over his head coaching record.

    Big name? Check. Managerial experience? Check. A connection with American soccer? Also a check. In that sense, Henry actually isn't a bad candidate.

    The Arsenal legend is also an icon with the New York Red Bulls, and his affinity for MLS, in particular, continued after his playing career as he took charge of CF Montreal from 2019-21. He left the club, at least partly, because he was separated from his family during COVID, who lived in Europe. That wouldn't be much of a hurdle in coaching the international game.

    Still, there are obstacles. For one, he has a cushy broadcasting gig that may not be worth giving up. There's also a legitimate question about his credentials as a head coach. Belgian players have hailed his influence during his time as an assistant, but there isn't a whole lot of evidence to point to with Henry excelling as manager. His spells at Monaco and Montreal left plenty to prove, and while he led France to Olympic silver in 2024, he fell short of gold on home soil and has yet to establish himself as a top-level senior coach.

    Henry surely has some big ideas, and he has the cultural relevance to get the country to buy in on them. As a result, he should be in the mix.

  • The other big name international managers

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    IMAGO / DeFodi Images

    Plenty of big-name coaches are out of work, particularly after the most recent World Cup.

    Roberto Martinez? Didier Deschamps? Gareth Southgate? Julian Nagelsmann?

    There are no shortage of big name managers available, all of whom bring different styles, experience levels and personalities. Before talking with any of them, though, U.S. Soccer first has to answer a fundamental question: what do we want here?

    With Pochettino, the federation took a big swing on a big-name coach with no connection to American soccer. Sometimes, that lack of connection is an asset and, in truth, it could be with this hire. But does the federation want to go down that road again? Culturally and financially, without a World Cup on the back end, does that make as much sense as it did two years ago?

    If so, there are no shortage of candidates but, again, it'll depend on their interest level. Some will see the USMNT as an interesting project. Others will see it as four years in the wilderness while the European coaching carousel spins without them close by. It would take the right sort of hire, and only those close to the process will really be able to feel that out.

  • Steve Cherundolo

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    IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

    Cherundolo’s role within U.S. Soccer and MLS Cup success with LAFC give the federation a familiar option.

    The in-house option, and surely he will have taken the job knowing that this was a possibility. Pochettino signed a new deal, but many expected that he would leave at some point. Cherundolo, then, would step up in a pinch, take the interim role and, perhaps, win the job outright.

    Well, that scenario has become a bit complicated. Due to his role with the U23s, Cherundolo headed to Spain during this international break after being around the team during the first post-World Cup window. As a result, there was no interim opportunity before a four-month break in between international windows. There's camp in December, yes, but that's an MLS-based squad that, ultimately, has little consequence on the bigger picture.

    As a result, Cherundolo's path towards the gig looks a bit tougher than it could have been. Even so, he has credentials with LAFC, where he won the MLS Cup. He also has quite a history as a USMNT player and is familiar with U.S. Soccer because of his current role. Those things will have him in the mix.

  • BJ Callaghan

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    IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

    The former USMNT interim boss is one of the favorites this time around.

    The hottest American coach right now also happens to have USMNT experience, and it was a good experience, too.

    Callaghan has worked wonders with Nashville SC, leading them through a 2026 campaign that might just be the best in MLS history. In Nashville, Callaghan has shown he can be a leading man after leaping Gregg Berhalter's staff to the head coaching job himself.

    In between that, though, he also served as the USMNT's interim boss in 2023. He managed seven games before the federation opted to bring back Berhalter, winning the CONCACAF Nations League as part of those seven. He didn't lose any games in regulation during his run and certainly endeared himself to USMNT fans in the process.

    That makes Callaghan both a sentimental option and a practical one, especially if he can lead Nashville through a playoff gauntlet over the next few weeks.

  • Pellegrino Matarazzo

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    IMAGO / NurPhoto

    With a major European trophy on his resume, Matarazzo has plenty of credentials.

    An American coach who, by and large, has few ties to U.S. Soccer, which could be a blessing or a curse in this hiring process.

    Matarazzo is thriving with Real Sociedad in Spain and helped the club win the Copa del Rey last season. He's previously managed Stuttgart and Hoffenheim and, based on his Copa del Rey success, it would be fair to argue that he's the most successful coach America has sent over to Europe.

    Is he ready for this job, though? Matarazzo hasn't been involved with American soccer at any level since playing for Columbia University in the 90s. He knows the landscape, but hasn't been part of it for his entire adult life, which puts him in a weird place between the coaches listed above.

    Still, there's no denying his coaching credentials and, if he wants the job, he's worthy of a discussion.