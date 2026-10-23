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USL Pro Rel 1-1GOAL

‘As bullish as I’ve ever been’ - USL rebrand reflects owners’ belief in promotion-relegation, but stadiums and expansion remain hurdles

The USL has officially announced its branding for the league as it looks to adopt a promotion-relegation system, bringing a hypothetical into reality.

Tom Hindle

  • On Tuesday, Oct. 20, at exactly noon, it appeared on social media.

    The clip lasts exactly one minute and 33 seconds, and it outlines what, exactly, USL will look like going forward. All of the things that had been either rumored, reported, or confirmed were consolidated. Yes, this thing will be split into three divisions. Yes, USL will implement promotion and relegation - that thing American soccer leagues have thus far strayed so vehemently away from. Yes, the top flight will be called the "USL Premier".

    And the logo appeared, too, all sharp edges, complete blue-and-white colorways. A step-ladder motif is there to reinforce the promotion-relegation system, the league claimed. In 2028: it is coming.

    Basically, then, this is where it all feels real. It's also something of a point of no return. USL is doing this thing. The brand is here to prove it.

    "I am as bullish as I've ever been on it," Dan Rutstein, President of Orange County SC, told GOAL. "It feels incredibly real, and with Ted Lasso and Wrexham, just the number of people in this country who understand promotion-relegation as a concept, and you speak to sponsors, and they're excited about promotion-relegation, and you know the fact that there could be games of jeopardy and games of consequence that run a lot longer into the season."

  • A clearer picture

    USL Division One
    United Soccer League

    The 2025 announcement caught owners by surprise.

    Yet if this felt a bit cobbled together nearly two years ago, the strategy is much cleaner now. It was first revealed that USL would launch a Division 1 men's soccer league on Feb. 13, 2025. Back then, owners and stakeholders had little warning. A meeting was hastily called on a Wednesday evening. Owners, CSOs, and stakeholders were more or less in the dark. USL informed them officially, with less than 24 hours of warning, that they would attempt to entirely disrupt the way top-level soccer looked in the United States.

    Back then, there was a sense of skepticism, if not outright disbelief, multiple league sources told GOAL. Some owners felt betrayed. Others were just shocked. Some privately felt that, even if the intention was good, the logistics were simply too complicated to pull off. There was a lot of processing to do, and a day to do it.

    Now, though, things are far clearer. If 2025's announcement was hasty and bold, the brand launch was measured and more transparent. Clubs had weeks of notice as to what the brand would look like, multiple sources confirmed. The league itself held extensive conversations with owners and fans to piece together something they believed would best represent the future of USL, a spokesperson confirmed. SPARK, a PR firm, helped drive the brand positioning.

    It was then presented to owners in full, and they were allowed to discuss the specifics before it went live. These might seem like bare minimums, but it's certainly a change of pace. The league emphasized that the intentionality of the branding is part of a wider shift in the organization.

    Clubs agreed, too.

    "You've got some people that have spent some time really looking at how they grow the brand and coming up with conceptual planning and turning that into practical plans. Which, for me, it now creates a pyramid system that is akin to what the rest of the world is used to," James O'Connor, President of Louisville City, said.

  • 'Things are falling into place now'

    Pittsburgh Riverhounds
    USL

    A new Collective Bargaining Agreement has established a clear pathway for compensation for USL Premier players.

    It helps, too, that some vital work in the background set the groundwork for how a football pyramid can function in the United States. The newly ratified USL Collective Bargaining Agreement - the second in league history - included provisions for USL Premier. Negotiations on that agreement dragged on for nearly two years, and sources involved in the conversations highlighted uncertainty regarding a top flight as a sticking point.

    But the numbers there are clear. USL Premier now has a basic infrastructure in place. Standard minimum compensation will begin at $67,500 in 2028, compared with $42,000 in the Championship in 2026. Both figures include the value of housing or a housing stipend, with increases built into the agreement. Clubs will also be required to offer health insurance, with those costs excluded from minimum compensation calculations. Player prize money has been agreed, too, with annual pools for Players’ Shield winners in the Championship and Premier. Perhaps most importantly, though, the league and Players Association agreed on a group licensing and commercial rights structure across all four of USL’s professional leagues. Simply put, players will share in certain revenues generated through the commercial use of their names, images and likenesses, including video games and league-sold merchandise.

    "Things are falling into place now. The CBA signed, so that was more of solving a negative problem," Rutstein explained.

    Another key component was revenue sharing, which will see national revenues shared among clubs throughout the pyramid. The exact percentages were not made public, but clubs will get a slice of the pie from franchise sales, betting agreements and media rights.

    It may seem arbitrary for a league that doesn't make much money as a whole in 2026. But should things grow as expected, the framework could be vital.

    "It's a sign of putting ducks in a row ahead of there being some real revenue to share. Because obviously, there's an argument at the moment that a rev share where there's no rev to share isn't really much of a rev share. This is putting foundational pieces in place," Rutstein said.

  • 'Really serious and committed'

    Premier League Season 2024/25 Kick-Off
    Getty Images Sport

    Tony Scholes' involvement in USL has brought about a sense of calm among team owners

    And then, there's the leadership structure. Multiple sources pointed towards a stronger executive group serving as a reason for optimism as the league looks to grow. Specifically, the addition of new USL Premier President Tony Scholes, who previously served as the English Premier League Chief Football Officer, has brought a sense of calm to things.

    "His experiences and his relationships, having worked at the level he has, can only enhance what the USL is doing. That's the biggest thing when you have the level of experience that Tony has, and the league are embarking on a journey like they're about to. I think it's that it fits really well," O'Connor said.

    Any notion that Scholes is in America to collect a paycheck after 30 years of hard graft in English football is wide of the mark, multiple sources said.

    "For what it's worth, he's a very nice man who knows his stuff and is really serious and committed about all of this," Rutstein said.

    Paul McDonough leads USL as President and CEO, while Scholes serves as president of USL Premier. Multiple sources highlighted Scholes' experience at EFL clubs and understanding of a working football pyramid as valuable in shaping USL's own promotion-relegation model.

    "We've sat in meetings where they've presented the structure. There are 10 different ways of doing it in terms of how many teams go up and down and how it all works and stuff. It's been really well thought through. There are some good ideas in there," one source said.

  • Allowing teams to find their place

    Portland Hearts of Pine Fans
    Chris Linscott

    The league insists that a new three-tiered system will allow clubs to find their natural place in USL.

    There is also a widespread sense of vindication. Multiple club sources lauded the league for its ambition in launching the league in full. To be sure, this is a bold move.

    "In this evolution and stepping into promotional relegation the right way, and then having major markets that are tied to it, the growth potential is immense," Brad Stith, CEO of AC Boise, told GOAL.

    Some have also argued that a clearer picture of what the top three divisions of soccer will look like offers crucial guardrails to protect against the financial woes that have seen some USL clubs fold. Championship side North Carolina FC shut its doors with just two months' notice at the end of the 2025 season. League One teams Westchester SC and Corpus Christi are both reportedly ceasing operations at the end of the year. The league itself, too, said it is being more stringent about its own internal standards to ensure that viable owners and sustainable clubs come into the setup.

    Having a crucial option as to where, exactly, a team can afford to play in a three-tiered system could prevent similar cases in the future. Owners argue that most sides will find their right place.

    "As you create that kind of infrastructure in the U.S., it actually mitigates the rest versus the other way around," Stith said. "Which is what you know all the fans deserve. You want to ensure that every time that they're supporting their community club, no matter at which level it's at, they know that every match matters."

    Thus far, some teams have self-promoted to fit their preferred division. Boise, after a remarkable debut season in terms of attendance and performance, will move from League One to the Championship next year.

    "We're the first community-promoted team from a football standpoint in U.S. history. It's been a great partnership. Obviously, League One's been great, and we have a partnership with Paul at the USL and then the leadership team of USL Championship about making the move. When your community is there just every game at the level that they have been for us, and your standing room only every game, it's a pretty remarkable environment to play professional football in," Stith added.


  • 'It's a soft launch'

    USL Generic Ball pic
    Getty

    The USL's old branding remains on their site - despite the fact a new one has been announced

    Yet for all of the positive energy, some concerns remain. Multiple league sources questioned the strength of the brand. Others remarked that the timing of its launch was puzzling.

    "I know the playoffs are about to start, but just a slightly odd time," one owner pointed out.

    There were questions, too, about its impact. The current USL site still features the old logo - despite the fact that the league pushed its new look in the announcement video.

    "If you look at he way they've done it, it's a soft launch, not a hard launch. You look at the video of the new branding, but in the top left-hand corner of the social media post is the old branding," a league source pointed out.

    The league claimed that the new brand is set to launch in full across the organization in January 2027, and cited an extensive design process as the reason for the timing. This thing needed to go out for a litany of other components - jersey lettering, scoreboards, design - to fall into place.

    "We worked backward from the start of the 2027 season to determine when clubs, partners and vendors would need the new brand assets. Jerseys, patches, signage and other physical materials have long production lead times, so revealing the brand in October gives everyone the time they need to prepare for next season," a league spokesperson said.

  • Stadium and expansion

    Sacramento Republic new stadium 3
    Republic FC / MANICA

    New stadia have shown that clubs plan on entering the new top flight

    Multiple sources also highlighted the challenges of meeting U.S. Soccer's requirements for a Division 1 men's league. Under the current standards, a league must have at least 12 teams to apply, with U.S.-based clubs across the Eastern, Central and Pacific time zones. At least 75 percent of its teams must play in metropolitan markets of at least one million people.

    All league stadiums must be enclosed and have a minimum seating capacity of 15,000. The primary team owner must have a net worth of $40 million, while the collective ownership group must demonstrate a combined worth of $70 million. Thus far, not enough teams have announced their intent to apply to join the division - although The Athletic reported last year that the USL claimed to have 20 applicants.

    Some have applied without currently meeting the appropriate guidelines. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, for example, would need to triple their capacity to meet requirements - but need to triple their stadium's capacity to do so. They announced plans to expand to 15,000 back in Aug. 19. The current hope is that renovations will begin in early 2027.

    "As with any big construction process, there's just making sure funding and permitting, basically dotting all the I's, crossing all the T's... right now there's a lot of administrative things going on behind the scenes, but we're excited that hopefully next year the first phase of the work will begin," Matt Grubba, Director of Communications for the Riverhounds, said.

    Some clubs remain on the fence. Although USL Championship Clubs Sacramento Republic and Detroit City are in the process of building stadiums that meet minimum requirements, neither club has committed to Division 1. Multiple sources speculated that the league itself wanted a clearer picture by this point.

    The league has previously insisted, though, that the addition of expansion franchises by 2028 will help flesh out the required number of teams. There are also ongoing conversations with U.S. Soccer about how the new league might fit under the current guidelines.

    "We're working closely with U.S. Soccer and other stakeholders as we prepare to launch USL Premier and introduce promotion and relegation in 2028. Our conversations remain constructive, and we appreciate their collaboration as American soccer evolves and we look toward the future of the professional game. We're taking a disciplined approach to building Premier, with a focus on strong ownership groups and the long-term success of our clubs and the league," a USL spokesperson said.

  • Announcing the intent

    Indy Eleven USL Stadium

    USL fans themselves have shown excitement about an expanded football pyramid

    And so we have something more tangible here. The release, a seemingly random thing, has been positioned by the league as intentional, thought-out, simply more ready for the real world.

    This is, after all, the spine of everything. A CBA, a revenue-sharing agreement, more teams starting to go public with their intentions to join the league - and a few more putting all of the pieces in place to do so. The brand, basically, codifies all of it. Multiple club owners added that they now have something to sell against. They can bring would-be sponsors a concrete plan. From a monetary perspective, having something out of the world turns speculation into reality.

    "There are two ways of looking at a rebrand. One is, is it a nice logo? The other one is, what are you trying to say as an organization?" Rutstein said.

    There are further questions to be answered. But USL’s message with this launch is loud and clear:

    We’re ready.

    Now comes the work of proving it.