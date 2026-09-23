Todd Boehly became a Premier League laughing stock at Chelsea - and leaves behind a lesson for future football club owners
When Jurgen Klopp was told about Todd Boehly calling for the introduction of a Premier League all-star game, the German quipped, "Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?!" Klopp was being flippant, as he acknowledged himself, but he was genuinely bemused by the idea of adding another fixture to an already congested calendar.
Rather tellingly, Klopp also alluded to the speed with which the American was trying to reshape a world he had only just entered. "He doesn't wait long..." Klopp pointed out, with a surprised tone in his voice. But it had been clear right from the start of Boehly's tenure as Chelsea chairman that he had big plans for the Blues. And the game as a whole.
"We think the global footprint of this sport is really undeveloped," he stated in June 2022, a matter of weeks after the Clearlake-backed consortium that he had fronted completed its takeover of Chelsea. "There are four billion fans of European football. There are 170 million fans of the NFL. Global club football is a fraction of the NFL media money. So, I think there is an opportunity to capture some of that American mentality into English sports and really develop them."
An all-star game was one such idea to realise that objective. A relegation play-off was another. "Ultimately," Boehly said in September 2022, "I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports." In the end, though, it was Boehly who ended up being taught a rather harsh lesson about the perils of pushing an American mentality upon English football.
Chelsea's Roman Roy
Boehly's four-year stay at Chelsea was officially brought to an end last Wednesday, with the Blues revealing that Clearlake had acquired the 53-year-old's minority stake in the club, as well as that of his long-time business partner Mark Walter. In truth, though, Boehly's reign ended a long time ago.
As the official statement pointed out, the 'ownership transition' would not have any impact on "day-to-day operations, leadership or strategy" - and that's because Boehly's role had diminished significantly over the previous two years, when the cracks in his relationship with Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali had first appeared.
By that stage, Boehly, as the public face of the BlueCo consortium, had already become a lightning rod for the fans' frustration over the way in which their club was being run, as his reputation had suffered what proved irreparable damage during a disastrous debut campaign.
When Boehly first arrived in west London, he acknowledged that he and his partners weren't "football experts" but argued that the situation was "no different to running any human capital business where it’s all about getting the right resources, making them collaborate getting them organised, and thinking about how you have a global business at a local level."
"We want to find the best talent and we’re going to put those people in place," Boehly declared, sounding a lot like Roman Roy from 'Succession', who was "too dumb to know how to fix our whole company" but "smart enough to know what needs changing, and spot the people who can help us."
Unfortunately for Chelsea, neither Boehly nor those around him came off looking like "serious people" after going through four managers in their very first season in charge, with the dismissal of incumbent coach Thomas Tuchel proving the calamitous call absolutely everyone but the club's owners knew it was at the time.
Difference of opinion
Tuchel had won the Champions League just over a year earlier - and yet he was fired just seven games into the 2022-23 campaign, after a loss away to Dinamo Zagreb.
“When you take over any business, you have to make sure you’re aligned with the people who are operating the business,” Boehly said of the surprise sacking. "Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who had great success at Chelsea. Our vision for the club was finding a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us, a coach who really wanted to collaborate.
"There are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea. Our goal is to bring a team together. All of that needs to be a well-oiled machine. The reality of our decision was that we weren’t sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it. No one is right or wrong; we just didn’t have a shared vision for the future.
“It wasn’t about Zagreb, it was about the shared vision for what we wanted Chelsea to look like. It wasn’t a decision that was made because of a single win or loss. It was a decision that we thought was the right vision for the club.”
Boehly's bizarre explanation begged one very obvious question: why did Chelsea spend £270 million on players for a manager that they already knew didn't share their "vision for the future"?! For example, Tuchel favourite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only arrived on September 1, 2022 - just six days before the manager was fired - which only strengthened the suspicion that Boehly was making it up as he went along.
"The sacking is grist to the mill of those who are against investors in football," Christian Heidel, the sporting director at one of Tuchel's former clubs, Mainz, told BILD at the time. "It was purely an investor's decision. Someone who has no idea about football probably thought that sixth place wasn’t good enough for him and said: 'Let's try another coach.'"
That 'someone' was clearly Boehly, who, at that time, wasn't just fulfilling the role as chairman, but also operating as Chelsea's interim sporting director - with predictably calamitous consequences.
One bad call after another
Of the 15 players the Blues bought before Boehly belatedly stepped aside to allow Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley to oversee recruitment in the middle of the 2023 January transfer window, only one, Marc Cucurella, could be considered an unqualified success - and Boehly only signed the Spaniard because Manchester City wanted him too.
None of this was remotely surprising. Boehly subsequently admitted himself that he had "no idea what made a good football player" - but he clearly had no idea how to run a good football club either, which made his eventual marginalisation inevitable.
There were even rumours that he made the utterly bizarre decision to bring Frank Lampard back to Chelsea as caretaker coach - after dispensing with the services of Tuchel's successor Graham Potter seven months into a "long-term project" - on the advice of the lamentable chatshow host James Corden.
The veracity of that story has never been established, but that's kind of missing the point, which is that there was so little trust in Boehly's judgement at that point that it sounded perfectly plausible to increasingly skeptical supporters.
Of course, the Chelsea fanbase aren't foolish enough to think that Boehly is to blame for all of the club's problems over the past four years, particularly as he's had so little influence at boardroom level over the past two, and one could easily argue that he became a very convenient fall guy for the failings of others. However, the brash billionaire unquestionably played a pivotal part in turning the Blues into a Premier League laughing stock.
Boehly may not have brought the Harlem Globetrotters to the Premier League, but he did once allow a group of actors to brush their teeth behind the team's dugout at Stamford Bridge while there was an actual game going on. And why? To promote a film made by his own production company.
It was a staggeringly stupid stunt, as ludicrous as it was ill-advised, but utterly unsurprising coming from a character who made one misjudgement after another during a spell at Chelsea that's likely to end up serving as a cautionary tale for club owners entertaining the idea of Americanising the English game.