Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Mallory Swanson, USWNTGetty

'A good step forward' - Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez rescue 2-2 draw with Spain, but defensive lapses leave Emma Hayes with plenty to fix: USWNT winners and losers

Ashley Sanchez and Mallory Swanson took charge with their first U.S. goals in two years, but the USWNT's backline raised questions about its chemistry and shaky communication.

Celia Balf

  • The U.S. Women's National Team arrived in the Philadelphia area ready to rewrite their story against Spain. Three days after a 2-0 defeat, the USWNT got another chance Tuesday night - and this time, they fought back.

    Head coach Emma Hayes made four changes to the starting lineup. Phallon Tullis-Joyce replaced Claudia Dickey in goal, Claire Hutton joined Lindsey Heaps in midfield, Gisele Thompson came in at outside back, and Ashley Sanchez got the start in the middle.

    The U.S. started much better than they had over the weekend, but Spain still took a 2-0 lead into halftime with two clinical finishes. On the opener, the Americans looked like they were admiring Spain's ball movement instead of tracking runners, stepping together and staying goal-side.

    It was the first time this U.S. back four had played together, and it showed in their movement and communication. Kennedy Wesley kept Alexia Putellas onside, Tierna Davidson stepped out, and the outside backs were left chasing. Tullis-Joyce made saves but looked less comfortable with the ball at her feet, particularly when Spain's press demanded quick decisions.

    After halftime, Sanchez changed the game. She got the U.S. on the board in the 47th minute, scoring her fourth national team goal in her first start since Oct. 30, 2024, and giving the Americans a way back.

    "It was really special," Sanchez said in her postmatch interview with Turner Sports. "To do it alongside all of these amazing players was really special."

    Mallory Swanson stole the show, though. Entering in the 60th minute, she kept the momentum going before finishing a move built by fellow substitutes Kate Del Fava and Michelle Cooper. Del Fava played out of the back to Cooper, who held up the ball long enough for Swanson and the rest of the attack to join. Swanson met the cutback and buried it - her first USWNT goal since the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    After the game, Hayes praised the “great, great fight, great determination from the whole group” and emphasized Swanson's importance to the team.

    “I said to her, ‘You've got another one in you at this level,’ and she's in a better place to be able to perform more consistently,” Hayes said. “I say it all the time: she's an important player on our team, and I think the more we have her back, the better it will get.”

    There were more lessons for the Americans, from navigating Spain's 4-4-2 defensive block to coordinating their own defensive movement. Give Spain time and space, and they will use it. The U.S. found a way back, but still have details to clean up.

    "[We] obviously wanted to win, but this was a good experience," Sanchez said.

    GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USWNT's 2-2 draw against Spain at Subaru Park...

  • WINNER: Ashley Sanchez

    Ashley Sanchez

    Ashley Sanchez’s composed finish sparked the USWNT’s comeback in a 2-2 draw with Spain.

    Sanchez needed that goal. After scoring 20 for the North Carolina Courage, it would have felt almost unfair to leave this camp without one for the U.S. She found the right spaces throughout the first half and made some good far-side runs, but heavy touches and rushed passes kept her from making those moments count.

    In the 47th minute, it finally clicked. Sanchez ran onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Sophia Wilson, drove at Spain's backline and spotted an opening. She opened her hips and placed the ball into the far corner to make it 2-1 - a finish built on patience, accuracy and composure. Where Sanchez fits into Hayes' plans remains to be seen, but this was a clinical reminder of what she can offer.

  • LOSER: Phallon Tullis-Joyce

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce, USWNT
    Getty

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned her eighth cap and eighth start in the USWNT's 2-2 draw against Spain.

    Tullis-Joyce conceded twice, just as Claudia Dickey had three days earlier, but made some important saves before Spain broke through.

    Her distribution remains a concern. Hayes has praised her shot-stopping but identified her work with the ball at her feet as an area to develop. That weakness proved costly when Tullis-Joyce gave the ball away centrally under pressure. Spain pounced, with Salma Paralluelo punishing the mistake to double their lead.

    Tullis-Joyce settled in the second half, though. She came up with big saves and offered a calmer presence, helping the U.S. secure the 2-2 draw.

  • WINNER: Mallory Swanson

    imago-sport-1084506765.jpg
    Icon Sportswire

    Mallory Swanson scored her first goal for the USWNT in over two years.

    Swanson was grateful to be back on the pitch for the USWNT in the first meeting with Spain. By the end of the second, her teammates had plenty of reasons to feel the same. Her 86th-minute equalizer secured a 2-2 draw against world No. 1 Spain - her first USWNT goal since the winner against Brazil in the 2024 Olympic gold medal match.

    "That was a long time ago," Swanson reflected on the winner to Turner Sports before adding. "Anytime you get that first one out of the way, it feels good and super special."

    And what a journey back. Swanson welcomed her daughter Josie last November and is now playing in front of her, with less than a year to go until the World Cup. She is the 10th mother to score the Americans.

    "That's crazy, its such an honor," Swanson said. "I'm super grateful."

    Swanson gives the USWNT another proven goal scorer, but her value goes beyond finishing. She can play through the middle or out wide, giving Hayes more options across the front line. She credited her manager for keeping her going after working her way back from pregnancy.

    "I think she knows everyone's body is different, especially coming from back from pregnancy and she's lived it before. So she's just super supportive in that. She continues to just believe in and put that self-belief in me...It's a long process and she keeps reminding me that, but this was a good step forward."

  • LOSER: USWNT's backline

    Tierna Davidson

    Tierna Davidson, Kennedy Wesley, Emily Fox and Gisele Thompson all started for the first time together on Tuesday.


    The USWNT grew into the game defensively, but started shakily and struggled to judge when to step out of their 4-4-2 block. Tierna Davidson and Kennedy Wesley were disciplined for long stretches, yet Spain didn't need much space to cause problems. Moments of ball watching and poor positioning gave the visitors openings they were quick to exploit.

    Wesley and Davidson are still building chemistry, while Gisele Thompson's inexperience showed against a team of Spain's caliber. Emily Fox was the strongest of the back four, but even she was caught out of position at times. With World Cup qualifying next and Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett's availability still uncertain, the backline remains a concern.