'Sometimes there will be fights' - USMNT-Mexico rivalry enters a new era, but the hostility isn't going anywhere

Just over 24 hours before the USMNT faces Mexico, Tyler Adams was named the team’s newest captain, replacing the recently retired Tim Ream. He’s the “perfect” choice, Pochettino said, due to the leadership and experience he brings to the group.

Saturday will be Adams’ fifth time facing Mexico. He scored his first USMNT goal in his first: a 2018 friendly. The other three games were all finals, which doesn’t come as a surprise given the teams’ dominance in the region. Adams, then, is better equipped than most to describe this game, one that never gets any easier.

"I remember my first game," Adams recalled on Friday. "I was just running around like a madman. I just wanted to have an impact in any way possible, and, being 18 or 19 years old, you're not necessarily understanding tactically how disciplined you have to be in these games or, emotionally, how controlled you need to be in these games. You just go out there, have fun, and try and be yourself."

For those who have played in the games, it’s hard to contextualize the emotion of it. It’s not friendly; it’s feisty. Controversy is commonplace. Punches and pushes aren’t too unfamiliar, either.

"Dislike, hate - it's a rivalry," Adams said. "It's however you want to describe a rivalry... It's gone on for a long time. There's a lot of history there, and history creates that rivalry, of course, but you just want that winning advantage, so you do anything you can do to win."

Added Dest, who was famously sent off against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final for a scrap: "It's going to be like a little war on the field, you know? Obviously, these are the toughest games, and you will feel it."

Mexico, of course, were always the powerhouse. It’s why they’ve won 10 Gold Cups to the USMNT’s seven. In 79 matches, Mexico has won 38 while the U.S. has won 24 by comparison. However, in recent years, the USMNT has chipped away. Some would say that began with the famous Dos a Cero at the 2002 World Cup. Others would say it began in 2012 on the day the USMNT walked out of the Azteca with their first win in that hallowed ground.

Former USMNT midfielder Joe Corona knew what that day meant. He'd represented Mexico briefly as a youth international before making the switch. Like millions of Mexican-Americans, he felt love from both sides. Once he put on a USMNT jersey, though, that love stopped.

"I remember when I had those games against Mexico, and we beat them a few times," Corona said to GOAL, "I was playing for Xolos at the time, and when I would go back, even the Xolos fans would give it to me. They would talk smack like during games, and I was their player! I was kind of an idol because I had won a championship with them. It just goes to show how the rivalry can affect you."

In recent years, though, the pendulum has swung back and forth. The USMNT enjoyed a period of dominance in the rivalry during Gregg Berhalter’s tenure. More recently, though, Mexico has gone on a run. They’re the current holders of the Gold Cup and Nations League, while also running the show at the youth level.

Because of those games on the youth level, some of the game's younger stars have had a taste of the rivalry. Does it translate?