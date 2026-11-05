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NWSL Playoff Preview 1-1GOAL

NWSL playoff preview: USWNT stars Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson collide - but can anyone stop reigning champions Gotham?

Trinity Rodman meets Sophia Wilson in the first round, and Gotham begins their title defense. GOAL breaks down all eight NWSL playoff teams, key players, and quarterfinal predictions.

Celia Balf

  • Gotham FC have a championship to defend and a Shield to go with it. But as the 2026 NWSL playoffs begin this weekend, even a record-breaking regular season offers no guarantees. Eight teams remain, and in two weeks, one will lift the trophy.

    It has been a season of breakthroughs and plenty of chaos. Boston Legacy and Denver Summit made an immediate impact in their debut campaigns, the league saw a record number of red cards, and the Utah Royals secured their first playoff berth. The postseason promises another unpredictable chapter.

    Ahead of the opening round, GOAL breaks down all eight contenders: how they got here, their key players and potential X factors, and the strengths and weaknesses that could decide their championship chances.

  • No. 1 Gotham FC vs. No. 8 Seattle Reign FC

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    NurPhoto

    Jaedyn Shaw enters the playoffs with 11 goals and five assists as Gotham FC chase a Shield and Championship double.

    Gotham FC’s title defense begins against a Seattle team that had to fight until Decision Day to secure its place. The No. 1 seed has home-field advantage and a roster packed with international talent, while the Reign arrive with postseason experience and momentum from a strong second half. Seattle has the tools to frustrate the reigning champions, but turning that resistance into an upset will be a tougher challenge.

    No. 1 Gotham FC

    How they got there: Gotham finished first with 61 points (18-5-7), securing the first NWSL Shield in club history. For a club that has won two championships in the past three seasons, its record-breaking campaign offered another reminder of its growing stature.

    Gotham now has home-field advantage through the semifinals and the opportunity to complete a Shield and Championship double.

    Key player: Jaedyn Shaw

    Shaw has been at the heart of Gotham’s attack, leading the club with 11 goals and five assists. Those 16 goal contributions represent a career high, reflecting her ability to both create chances and finish them.

    Her movement between the lines gives Gotham a player who can disrupt an organized defense - a valuable quality against Seattle. She also enters the playoffs having scored in the 2-0 Decision Day win over Utah.

    X factor: Rose Lavelle

    Lavelle can change a game with a driving run through midfield or a pass that opens up a crowded penalty area. Her creativity, close control and experience on the biggest stages give Gotham another player capable of deciding a tight postseason contest.

    Seattle already knows the danger. Lavelle scored the stoppage-time winner in Gotham’s dramatic comeback against the Reign in July.

    Biggest strength: Experience and depth

    With Lavelle, Guro Reiten, Shaw, Denise O’Sullivan, Midge Purce and Sam Kerr among its options, Gotham has the personnel to create chances in several different ways.

    That depth also gives Gotham the ability to change a match from the bench. Shaw and Lavelle were substitutes on Decision Day, illustrating the quality available even when established stars are outside the starting lineup. In a close playoff game, those options could prove decisive.

    Biggest weakness: Injuries

    Gotham’s depth has been tested. Emily Sonnett, Bruninha and Jordynn Dudley have suffered season-ending injuries, while Jaelin Howell left the Decision Day win over Utah with an ankle injury. Lavelle and Shaw have also been working back from knocks.

    Gotham has managed those setbacks throughout its historic campaign, but the availability and fitness of key players remain concerns entering the postseason.

    No. 8 Seattle Reign

    How they got there: Seattle finished eighth with 47 points (14-11-5), clinching the final playoff berth with a 1-0 Decision Day victory over Orlando.

    Needing a win to guarantee their place, the Reign delivered through Jordyn Bugg’s decisive goal. It capped a second-half resurgence that included nine victories following the summer international break, securing Seattle’s second consecutive postseason appearance and ninth overall.

    Key player: Jordyn Bugg

    Bugg delivered the goal that sent Seattle into the playoffs. Against Gotham, her work at the other end will be even more important.

    The young center back faces an attack with several players capable of exploiting a lapse in concentration. Her positioning, decision-making and ability to help keep Seattle’s defensive line organized will be central to the Reign’s chances. Any attacking contribution would be a valuable bonus.

    X factor: Mia Fishel

    Fishel gives Seattle a focal point who can occupy defenders, hold up possession and finish chances. Against a Gotham side with so much attacking quality, her ability to give the Reign an outlet could also help relieve pressure on their defense.

    Seattle needs to get support around her. If Fishel becomes isolated, the Reign risk spending too much of the match defending.

    Biggest strength: Defense

    Laura Harvey’s defensive organization gives Seattle a foundation for competing with the top seed. The Reign conceded 33 goals during the regular season, making them one of the league’s stronger defensive sides.

    Keeping their shape and limiting space between the lines will be essential against Gotham’s creative players.

    Biggest weakness: Goals

    Seattle scored 37 regular-season goals, the fewest among the eight playoff teams. Its defensive structure has kept it competitive, but consistent attacking production has been harder to find.

    That leaves little room for wastefulness. Against a team with Gotham’s scoring options, Seattle will need to make the most of its opportunities and offer enough threat to keep the hosts from taking control.

    Score prediction: Gotham 2-0 Seattle

    Seattle’s organization and late-season momentum should make Gotham work for its chances. Still, the reigning champions have more ways to find a breakthrough, along with the depth to sustain their threat as the game progresses. Expect the No. 1 seed to advance.

  • No. 2 San Diego Wave vs No. 7 Utah Royals

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    Icon Sportswire

    Mina Tanaka’s availability could be crucial as Utah Royals’ nine-goal leading scorer works back from a hamstring injury ahead of their playoff debut.

    San Diego has the No. 2 seed, home-field advantage and two regular-season wins over Utah. Now comes the challenge of making those advantages count. The Royals arrive for their first playoff appearance with a breakthrough season already worth celebrating - and enough attacking talent to make the Wave work for a place in the semifinals.

    No. 2 San Diego Wave

    How they got there: San Diego finished second with 58 points (18-8-4), setting club records for wins and points while securing a home quarterfinal. The Wave also earned their fourth playoff appearance in five seasons, capping the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Bay FC courtesy of Mimi Van Zanten’s winner.

    Key player: Trinity Byars

    Byars has given San Diego a dangerous presence up front, scoring 11 goals with a combination of speed, clever movement and an ability to get behind defenders.

    Utah has already seen how difficult she can be to contain. Byars scored twice and added an assist in the Wave’s 4-2 victory in August, offering a glimpse of how influential she could be in this quarterfinal. San Diego will need that same decisive touch as the stakes rise.

    X factor: Kenza Dali

    Much of San Diego’s attacking rhythm runs through Dali. The French international led the NWSL with 56 chances created during the regular season, consistently finding ways to give the players ahead of her opportunities.

    Against a Utah defense that has struggled in this matchup, her ability to spot a run and deliver the pass could be especially valuable.

    Biggest strength: Balance

    The Wave have found a balance between attacking ambition and defensive discipline. They scored 45 goals while conceding 31, the third-fewest in the league.

    That organization gives their creative players a foundation to work from. San Diego can push forward with purpose while remaining difficult to break down - a useful combination when one mistake can change a playoff game.

    Biggest weakness: Attacking consistency

    For all their attacking talent, the Wave have not always found a consistent finishing touch. Their 45 goals trailed the totals posted by Kansas City, Portland and Angel City.

    San Diego has the players to create opportunities, but making those chances count will be essential. Leaving Utah within reach could give the visitors the encouragement they need.

    No. 7 Utah Royals

    How they got there: Utah finished seventh with 47 points (14-11-5), earning its first playoff berth since returning to the NWSL in 2024.

    The Royals set club records for wins, points, goals and road victories, finishing with 44 goals. After two seasons spent rebuilding, Utah now has a postseason appearance to show for its progress.

    Key player: Mina Tanaka

    Tanaka led Utah with nine regular-season goals, giving the Royals a dependable threat in front of goal.

    Her availability, though, is a major question. The Japanese international missed the final few regular-season matches with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty, although Utah has not ruled her out of the playoffs. Getting their leading scorer back would give the Royals a timely boost against one of the league’s strongest defenses.

    X factor: Cloé Lacasse

    Lacasse’s return from a significant knee injury has become one of the defining stories of Utah’s season. The Canadian international finished the regular season with eight goals and 10 assists, tying for second in the league in assists.

    She gives the Royals both a scoring threat and someone capable of creating the opening for a teammate. In a game where Utah may need to make fewer opportunities go further, that versatility matters.

    Biggest strength: Attacking creativity and depth

    Utah has several players capable of making something happen. With Tanaka, Lacasse, Cece Delzer and Kiana Palacios among its attacking options, the Royals can find goals through different players and different routes.

    Their 44 regular-season goals reflect that variety, although Tanaka’s fitness could affect how many of those options are available.

    Biggest weakness: Defensive vulnerability

    The Royals conceded 39 regular-season goals, eight more than San Diego. Their defensive record against the Wave is a particular concern: Utah allowed six goals across the teams’ two meetings.

    Containing Byars’ runs and limiting Dali’s time to create will be essential. Utah cannot afford to give San Diego the openings it found during the regular season.

    Score prediction: San Diego 2-0 Utah

    Utah deserves credit for turning its progress into a historic playoff berth. Lacasse gives the Royals a player capable of changing this game, and Tanaka’s potential return would strengthen their chances.

    Still, San Diego has already shown why this is a difficult matchup for Utah. The Wave won both regular-season meetings, including August’s 4-2 home victory, when Byars scored twice, and Melanie Barcenas also found the net. With home advantage and a stronger defensive record, San Diego looks well placed to advance.

  • No. 3 Washington Spirit vs No. 6 Portland Thorns

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    Sports Press Photo

    Trinity Rodman leads Washington Spirit’s attack into a home quarterfinal against Portland Thorns after scoring 12 regular-season goals.

    Washington and Portland have already shown how little separates them. The Thorns won their first meeting 1-0 before the Spirit responded with a 2-1 comeback victory in Portland in September. With Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson leading their respective attacks, this quarterfinal has plenty of star power - but the difference could come down to which defense holds up better.

    No. 3 Washington Spirit

    How they got there: Washington finished third with 55 points (17-9-4), securing a home quarterfinal for the third consecutive season. The Spirit have finished in the top three every year since 2024, establishing themselves as one of the league’s most consistent contenders.

    They closed the regular season with a 2-0 Decision Day victory over Chicago and now begin their postseason campaign at Audi Field.

    Key player: Trinity Rodman

    Rodman remains the centerpiece of Washington’s attack, finishing the regular season with 12 goals. Her ability to take on defenders and create opportunities gives the Spirit a player who can change a game even when chances are limited.

    Portland has already felt her influence. Rodman assisted the winning goal in Washington’s September comeback, showing that containing her means more than keeping her off the scoresheet.

    X factor: Sofia Cantore

    Cantore gives Washington another creative threat alongside Rodman. The Italian international’s movement and combination play can pull defenders out of position, creating openings for herself and her teammates.

    If Portland commits too much attention to Rodman, Cantore could benefit. Her ability to find space between the lines makes her a player the Thorns cannot afford to overlook.

    Biggest strength: Defensive organization

    Washington conceded 28 goals across 30 regular-season matches, the second-fewest in the league. That defensive discipline has given the Spirit a reliable foundation, allowing them to commit players forward while remaining difficult to break down.

    Against a Portland attack led by Wilson, maintaining that balance will be essential.

    Biggest weakness: Midfield availability

    Hal Hershfelt’s placement on the season-ending injury list in late October leaves Washington without an important midfield presence.

    Her work rate, physicality and ability to disrupt attacks will be missed against a Portland side with several creative options. The Spirit’s remaining midfielders will need to limit the space available to Pietra Tordin and Jessie Fleming while protecting the defense behind them.

    No. 6 Portland Thorns

    How they got there: Portland finished sixth with 50 points (14-8-8). The Thorns scored 50 goals, but defensive inconsistency prevented them from climbing higher in the standings.

    They now head to Washington looking to turn their attacking quality and championship experience into a road victory.

    Key player: Sophia Wilson

    With 15 goals and five assists during the regular season, Wilson remains central to Portland’s championship hopes. Her movement stretches defenses, while her ability to create and finish chances makes her dangerous even when space is limited.

    She scored against Washington in September, and the Thorns will need her to make the most of any openings in this rematch. Against the league’s second-best defense, those chances may be hard

  • No. 4 Kansas City Current vs No. 5 Angel City FC

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    NurPhoto

    Sveindís Jónsdóttir leads Angel City’s upset bid against Kansas City Current after scoring 10 goals during the regular season.

    Kansas City has not lost at home all season, but Angel City arrives at CPKC Stadium with a 10-game unbeaten run of its own. The Current are unbeaten in seven and have won their last five, setting up a quarterfinal between two teams finding their best form at the right time. This one should be worth the watch.

    No. 4 Kansas City Current

    How they got there: Kansas City finished fourth with 53 points, securing a home quarterfinal after closing the regular season with five consecutive victories.

    The Current scored a league-best 54 goals and went unbeaten at CPKC Stadium, posting an 11-0-4 home record. They now enter their third consecutive postseason with one of the league’s strongest home-field advantages.

    Key player: Temwa Chawinga

    Chawinga finished the regular season with 12 goals and remains central to Kansas City’s attacking threat. Against an organized Angel City defense, her ability to turn an opening into a scoring opportunity could be decisive.

    The Current have several players capable of finding the net, but Chawinga will command plenty of the visitors’ attention.

    X factor: Croix Bethune

    Bethune has given Kansas City another level of creativity, setting an NWSL single-season record with 11 assists, including a record six game-winning assists.

    Her ability to connect midfield and attack gives the Current someone who can find the final pass when space is limited. Against an Angel City team that has become difficult to beat, that patience and precision could make the difference.

    Biggest strength: Attacking firepower

    Chawinga, Haley Hopkins and Debinha give Kansas City multiple scoring threats, and the numbers reflect that depth. The Current led the league with 54 goals, with three players recording hat tricks during the campaign.

    That variety makes them difficult to contain. Angel City will need to account for several potential match-winners across the attack.

    Biggest weakness: Defensive consistency

    Kansas City conceded 39 regular-season goals, leaving a vulnerability for Angel City to target.

    When the Current commit players forward, they need to stay organized behind the ball. Against an attack featuring Sveindís Jónsdóttir and Ally Sentnor, losing possession with space left in behind could prove costly.

    No. 5 Angel City FC

    How they got there: Angel City finished fifth with 52 points (15-8-7), setting franchise records for wins, goals and points after a significant midseason turnaround.

    Following a difficult spell under Alexander Straus, the club found renewed momentum under interim manager Leif Smerud. Angel City has lost just twice in its last 19 matches and enters the playoffs unbeaten in 10.

    Key player: Sveindís Jónsdóttir

    Jónsdóttir led Angel City with 10 regular-season goals and delivered another influential performance on Decision Day, scoring and assisting in the 4-1 victory over Boston.

    She gives the visitors a reliable attacking threat against a Kansas City defense that has conceded its share of goals. If Angel City is going to leave CPKC Stadium with an upset, Jónsdóttir is likely to play a major part.

    X factor: Ally Sentnor

    Sentnor brings another creative option to Angel City’s attack, helping the team find different ways to create chances.

    Her connection with Jónsdóttir and the rest of the forward line could be especially important when Kansas City pushes forward. Angel City needs players who can turn those openings into meaningful opportunities, and Sentnor has the ability to do that.

    Biggest strength: Defensive consistency

    Angel City’s late-season resurgence has been built on a dependable defensive foundation. The club conceded 32 regular-season goals, giving it one of the league’s better defensive records.

    That organization has helped sustain its 10-game unbeaten run. Against the league’s highest-scoring team, maintaining that discipline will be its biggest test yet.

    Biggest weakness: Midfield control

    Angel City has occasionally struggled to control possession and dictate the tempo against stronger midfields.

    Bethune and Debinha make that a particular concern in this matchup. The visitors will need to limit their time and space while finding enough possession of their own to keep Kansas City from sustaining pressure.

    Score prediction: Kansas City 2-1 Angel City

    Angel City has every reason to believe it can extend this run. The coaching change has revitalized the group, its defense has become dependable, and Jónsdóttir gives it a threat at the other end.

    Still, Kansas City gets the narrow edge. Its unbeaten home record, attacking depth and postseason experience make it a difficult opponent to pick against at CPKC Stadium. Expect Angel City to make the Current work for it.