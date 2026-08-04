Not a cure-all: Why Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT return is a costly gamble U.S. Soccer may regret

So, it’s time to talk about music. Some second acts are pretty good. Oasis sold out stadiums and had kids Shazamming “Wonderwall” next to drunk dads just last year. Bruce Springsteen reunited with the E Street Band in 1999 after a decade apart.

But then there are the bad ones, the moments when it might be better for the old band to pack it in and go its separate ways. The world did not need the Sex Pistols to regroup in 1996. The Doors couldn’t cut it without Jim Morrison in 2002.

Mauricio Pochettino’s second act with the USMNT feels a little bit like the latter.

For much of the summer of 2026, things went about as well as could reasonably have been expected for Pochettino and Co. There was a rush about the U.S., a real drive within the team. This was a group powered by vibes, a band of brothers committed to delivering a memorable performance at a home World Cup.

That was surely part of the reason U.S. Soccer sanctioned such an expensive hire with less than two years to prepare. Pochettino was the fine-margins manager who could ensure a respectable showing.

This is a different task. Now it is time to build something, bring new players into the fold and consider the wider landscape of American soccer. And Pochettino, for all his quality, may not be the right man at the right time.

The second act simply does not need to happen.