Most competitive season yet? Why the WSL will have more surprise results than ever in 2026-27

Is the 2026-27 season of the Women's Super League going to be the most competitive and closely-matched yet? The early signs certainly suggest it could be. In years gone by, a team might have missed out on the title or a Champions League place because of one poor result against those not in contention for those prizes. This time around, though, the division may be set for more surprise results than ever before.

That is the pace that has been set in the first two weeks of action at least. After two rounds, the division's 'Big Four' - Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United - have already dropped nine points against the rest of the league. That is more than half of the final season total for the 2025-26 campaign and a number it took until mid-November, and matchday nine, for the quartet to lose out on last time around.

While the WSL has long been recognised as one of the best leagues in the women's game, one stick that has been used to beat it is that the old cliché that 'anyone can beat anyone' has not exactly been true, not like it is for the NWSL, the top-flight in the U.S, for example.

However, this year, for several reasons, it may be true to a greater extent than ever before, setting the WSL up for perhaps its most enthralling campaign of the professional era.