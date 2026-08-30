There's one way to answer your critics.

Inter Miami are all over the place this season. Structurally, tactically, and logically, they're not a very good football team. There are holes in defense. There are no legs in midfield. They don't have nous or experience in the dugout.

But they do have Lionel Messi.

And as much as Messi's powers might be waning - with perhaps some existential questions about his footballing future lingering - the Argentine is still very good at this game. Saturday proved a tidy reminder. There was not one but two wonderful free-kick goals. He found the net four times on the night. Nu Stadium, which has hardly been a fortress for the Herons - they needed a whole month to get their first win there - became Messi's playground Saturday night.

He wasn't the only one to have a good evening. New signings in Seattle, a chaotic teenager in Philadelphia, and a grizzled veteran in Canada all made their mark. GOAL runs down the biggest storylines of MLS from the weekend...