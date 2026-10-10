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Man City are the Premier League's biggest-ever villains - proven cheats deserve Anfield's wrath as Liverpool await shamed rivals

The disgraced Etihad outfit better get used to being castigated by fans of other Premier League clubs after being found guilty of breaching financial rules

Mark Doyle

  • When Trent Alexander-Arnold effectively claimed that the trophies Liverpool won during Manchester City's era of unprecedented Premier League success meant more than those accumulated at the Etihad, some of Pep Guardiola's players responded with ridicule. For instance, both Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland revelled in pointing out that Alexander-Arnold had no idea what it felt like to win a treble.

    "They [Liverpool] can talk as much as they want," Haaland told Sky Sports, "or he [Alexander-Arnold] can talk as much as he wants... I don't mind, but I don't know why he does that." Even if that were true, though, even if the smug striker really didn't understand Alexander-Arnold's argument, he certainly does now.

    Because Liverpool's medals have only further increased in value after City were found guilty of more than 100 charges placed upon them in relation to the Premier League's financial regulations, while Haaland's are now completely worthless in the eyes of the footballing world. And both he and the rest of his team-mates will be relentlessly reminded of that fact in their first game since the verdict was confirmed, against Liverpool on Sunday.

    "If they want an understanding of how angry the English game is going to be," former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on The Overlap last week, "then Anfield will tell them. Like you would never believe. I suspect there may be banners, there will certainly be chanting. There will be a reception for them like you have never seen. It will be a brutal day." And rightly so.

  • 'Medals in the bin'

    England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4
    Getty Images Sport

    Roy Keane is among those to have pointed out that City's achievements have been rendered worthless by the club's "cheating"

    It must be acknowledged that City have already appealed the ruling of the independent commission, which found that the club had artificially inflated its revenue by approximately £830 million ($1 billion) between 2009 and 2018 ,with the aid of a number of "sham" contracts with several commercial partners. Perhaps they'll finally produce the "irrefutable proof" of their innocence - who can say?

    We also don't know yet know what sanctions will be imposed on the eight-time Premier League champions and, despite the unprecedented scale of the cheating, there is a fear that they will be let off lightly, particularly after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham publicly stated that he would be "concerned to lose" the City Football Group as Premier League club owners. The former mayor of Greater Manchester said, "They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is."

    Burnham's apparent ignorance of the meaning, methods and purpose of 'sports washing' is undeniably troubling, but the vast amount of money the United Arab Emirates continues to invest in the UK is unlikely to save City from severe sanctions. The level of deception is too deep, the public backlash too bitter. The punishment simply must fit the crime.

    Of course, the damage done to City's reputation is arguably already irreparable. We may not yet know if they'll be stripped of any titles, but those titles have already been stripped of all meaning - and not just those won between 2009-2018. Nothing they've achieved in the interim would have been possible without the foundations put in place by breaking the rules - repeatedly.

    As former United captain Roy Keane said on ITV Sport, “You’re hearing nonsense from ex-players saying they won on the pitch, but it's cheating." The Irishman also subsequently added, "If I was a [City] player, I'd be 100 percent sticking those medals in the bin."

  • 'Period of deception'

    Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Mauricio Pochettino has pointed out that history essentially needs to be rewritten because of City's fraudulent finances


    After all, it's not as if City could have signed Haaland himself in 2022 had they not laid the foundations for their success via illegal means. Even Guardiola admitted that City "were not a team that has a long history with a lot of titles". Their pulling power was purely financial - and, as former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch pointed out, "everyone knew" where the money was coming from.

    “[In the summer of 2022], us and Man City were the only teams that said we made money," the American told The Guardian. "Us, we did make money, because we sold Raphinha, we sold Kalvin Phillips [to City]. We had a lot left over from what we bought.

    "At the time, we weren’t in a position financially to not save. Our ownership didn’t have deep pockets. Whereas when Man City said [they made money] and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of joke?’ When they said they got Erling Haaland for £52m, it’s like: ‘Yeah, OK, sure!'”

    Liverpool had also long been sceptical of City's revenue streams. All the way back in July 2011, when City had unveiled their £400m ($528m) sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways, John Henry, the founder of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Reds, quipped on Twitter, "How much was the losing bid?"

    The size of the deal made no sense. But nothing ever did. It was always a "sham". Everything was fake. But the consequences were real - and absolutely devastating for so many people.

    "It's done a lot of damage," former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said. "Many clubs followed the rules and some didn't. So, it is a huge sadness. We get into a situation where what got celebrated wasn't that real, what seemed good maybe wasn't so good, what didn't look good maybe was good but couldn't be good because of what happened.

    "If I remember being at Southampton, then Tottenham - I remember building [the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium] and not having the economic possibility of a transfer for 18 months. We went through something where sporting fairness didn't exist... We've lived through a period of deception."

  • 'Robbed'

    Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola's City, a feat that looks even greater now all the facts are out in the open

    What the Premier League intends to do about it remains to be seen. Expulsion appears a very real possibility given the sickening nature of both the deceit and the denial. But, as several pundits and former players have already pointed out, no retrospective action can give back what was taken away - at least not from an emotional perspective.

    Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once said that if City were found to have broken the rules, he would get the beers in and stage a parade in his garden for the players that twice finished just a solitary point behind Guardiola's financially-doped team. However, even he now says that he no longer feels like celebrating, and Jamie Carragher arguably best articulated why.

    "I’ve been very lucky to win a few medals," the ex-Liverpool defender said on Sky. "I never look at the medal years later. But my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach. I remember the referee blowing the final whistle of a big game. Those players will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City."

    And not just from Liverpool either. Manchester United were denied two titles by City during the 2009-18 period alone, several other sides missed out on Champions League qualification, while some relegated teams wouldn't have gone down had City's offences been unearthed sooner. Nonetheless, as former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said, it does feel "appropriate" that City's first game since the guilty verdict will be at Anfield.

    "[When City were winning four titles in a row], Liverpool were the team that were chasing them down," the Arsenal legend told ITV. "You look at what [Jurgen] Klopp went through with that team, and what Klopp went through himself to try to beat that [City] team, to try and break them. And, in the end, it probably broke him and it's been done wrong, in an illegal way. It's so sad."

    It's also enraging, though - and for every single follower of the Premier League. They've had countless and priceless magical moments taken away from them by the biggest villains in English football history, and the first demonstration of the collective and righteous sense of injustice will take place at Anfield on Sunday.

    Make no mistake about it: it really will be a brutal day for City. And just the first of many...