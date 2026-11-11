Jobe Bellingham fully deserves his England call-up - and versatile Borussia Dortmund man can perfectly complement brother Jude

It can't be easy being the brother of one of the best footballers on the planet. Jobe Bellingham has enjoyed a fine career so far, starting out at Birmingham City before making his name at Sunderland and earning a £31 million move to Borussia Dortmund, while also becoming captain of England Under-21s. But has remained firmly in sibling Jude's shadow.

Jude is a La Liga and Champions League winner who many see as England's answer to Zinedine Zidane, a dynamic midfielder who is brilliant with both feet and has a penchant for delivering important goals on the biggest stages. While Jude chases more silverware at Real Madrid after a stellar 2026 World Cup, Jobe has simply been focused on proving his doubters wrong at Dortmund, where Jude immediately excelled in his teens after also graduating from the Birmingham academy.

Jobe's hard work is now paying off, though. Thomas Tuchel has called the 21-year-old into his camp for the November international break, and he could make his senior debut as early as Thursday, when England host to Croatia in the Nations League.

With Myles Lewis-Skelly suspended for that game, and Alex Scott sidelined through injury, luck has shone on the younger Bellingham, but Tuchel is adamant he "deserves" this chance. Anyone who has watched him play for Dortmund this season will surely agree, and it would be no surprise if he made a big impression for the Three Lions, potentially acting as the perfect foil for Jude.