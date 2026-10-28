'I cut my hair to look like a boy' - Ster Habibzadeh's incredible journey from playing on the streets of Tehran to coaching OH Leuven in the Champions League

From afar, each of these successes are celebrated by Habibzadeh’s family, all of whom remain in Iran, where conflict continues to unfold. She hasn’t been home for seven years and last saw her mother two years ago, when she came to Belgium to be part of her daughter’s wedding. “I was so happy,” Habibzadeh says, remembering that day.

“At the moment it is a little bit difficult,” she says. “We do sometimes video call and this is the only way that we can talk together, but because of the war and everything, it is not easy to connect and to call them even. They are always asking me [about football] and they follow the games, they watch the games, they follow everything and they are really proud.”

Habibzadeh’s mother wasn’t always so sure. “She really wanted for me to play more tennis or go to swim or dance, basketball or whatever, volleyball, but not football,” the 36-year-old remembers of those early days. But that changed once she realised how much her daughter loved football and that she really did have talent. “After that, when I played in the Super League, she was one of the biggest supporters.

“With all the Champions League, I have really busy days. It's not normal every day how much work it is, but still I call my parents or my brother, my sister, and they send videos to me, they send lovely messages, and they follow and they are supporting me. This is something that gives me a really good feeling and this is something that I also really need, to be strong and to keep going. Every day, I think, 'Okay, I'm happy that everything that I did, it was not for nothing, that they are proud at least'.”

It’s not just her family, either. As well as being one of just five female coaches in this season’s Women’s Champions League league phase, Habibzadeh is a rare example of a woman from Iran, or the Middle East, in such a high-profile coaching role: “I receive also sometimes lovely messages on social media, [people] telling me that they are proud, that they see the Iranian or Persian girl who's doing so much in Europe and in the Champions League and they really support me.”