How Chelsea youngster Lexi Potter earned her first Lionesses call-up and made England star Keira Walsh her No.1 fan

Lexi Potter, Chelsea's 20-year-old midfielder who won her first senior England call-up on Tuesday, would surely be one of the first to challenge the truth behind the old saying that you should never meet your heroes.

Keira Walsh, the world-class Lionesses star, has long been a point of reference for Potter, but since she returned to England in 2025 to join Chelsea, she has developed into something of a combination of hype woman and guide to help Potter earn that first call from Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses' October camp.

It was just last week, ahead of Chelsea's huge clash with Arsenal, that Walsh pointed to the impact of Potter as a big reason why she's been more prominent in the Blues' attack this season, all before her saved strike from the edge of the box led to the only goal in victory over the Gunners. "I think when Lexi's playing alongside me, she makes me feel really comfortable and she gives me the freedom to go and do those things," she said. "I think we've got a great partnership and that's probably where most of my confidence comes from."

It was a huge compliment for a player still only 20 years old, who still only has 19 competitive appearances for Chelsea under her belt. "I don't mean to put too much pressure on her with that," Walsh said with a laugh after GOAL pointed that out, though she did also go on to say: "She's probably going to be better than me, to be honest."

It all offered great insight into the partnership Walsh and Potter have built on the pitch, to help Chelsea get off to a fantastic start in this new season, and their relationship off it, where the younger midfielder is clearly growing in confidence. Now, England boss Wiegman has an opportunity to tap into all of that, after choosing both in her latest squad.