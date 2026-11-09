Munich. The Englischer Garten, summer 2006. Germany is gripped by World Cup fever on home soil. The DFB side's summer fairy tale is making headlines, the weather is glorious and Munich's green lung is packed with people. They relax on the grass, dip into the refreshing Eisbach and enjoy life. In the middle of it all, a few lads play football: Turks, Arabs, Albanians, Africans, Germans and Italians. Every now and then, a football-loving onlooker stops to watch for a few minutes, then moves on.
None of them realises that one of the lads chasing an old leather ball in the blazing sun, with jackets or backpacks marking out the goals, could have been, should have been, a global star long ago. Franz Beckenbauer once called him "the greatest talent in German football", and Bayern Munich icon Uli Hoeneß declared him not for sale. He made his Champions League debut for the German record champions at 17 and was tipped for such a bright future.
First published on 3 February 2023, this article is one of our evergreen stories.