Göktan did everything he could to keep fit. He seemed to have changed his ways, showing a new humility. "I put my brother in goal on the artificial turf pitch at my first club and trained. I did everything during that time: played football, rode a bike, went swimming and went jogging." Then 1860 Munich heard that the former wonderkid of their great rivals from Säbener Straße wanted a comeback. They initially signed him for the amateurs before he enjoyed what were probably his two best years as a professional with the Lions.

At 1860, Göktan became the face of the team. "For once in my life, I finally had the good fortune to find a coach in Munich who believed in me, knew how to handle me properly and could work with me for a long time." Marco Kurz had brought him to the amateurs, and Göktan took off with the Blues when Kurz became first-team coach. He scored ten goals in just 13 second-division appearances in his first season for 1860, then added another ten in his second despite a three-month injury lay-off.

"I didn’t repeat my mistakes from the past. I was successful again, but this time I kept my feet on the ground," Göktan said in 2007. He also expressed remorse over his failure at Bayern Munich. "I was a mess. It was a big problem that I was too impatient, too impulsive. Success went to my head." With his fortunes rising again, he wanted to do everything better and return to the Bundesliga. But the bombshell in October 2008 made it clear that Göktan had failed once more.

1860 ordered a cocaine test after Göktan's conspicuous, strange behaviour and tips from Munich's nightlife scene. It came back positive. Brief fame seemed to have done him no good once again, while a mysterious foot injury was troubling him. There was also talk of family problems, particularly with his father Fahrettin. After the positive drug test, the Lions offered to help and initially wanted only to suspend his contract. Göktan wanted none of it. He packed up and fled to Thailand, disappearing from German professional football for good before he had even turned 28.