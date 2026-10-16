Instead, he found himself playing alongside Romario again, whether he wanted to or not.

Romario had long been his best mate, on and off the pitch. They had set up countless goals for each other and celebrated at even more parties together.They fell out when Romario opened a beach bar. At the opening party, Edmundo spotted a caricature on the toilet wall and thought he recognised himself and one of his countless exes. Unfortunately, it was the very ex who had broken his heart. He resented Romario so much that, when they reunited on the pitch, he refused to pass him the ball for a time. Eventually, Edmundo fell out with the club's management after demanding the same pay as Romario. The world champion stayed at Vasco and won the title, while Edmundo moved to FC Santos and then Japan.

"They say he dreams of playing alongside me in the Seleção. My dream, however, is never to have to play with him again," Romario shouted after him. But in 2004, they met again at Fluminense. They did not become friends again, though they did start passing to each other once more. Romario scored twelve goals in seven matches they played together. The two could not get along, but they could not do without each other either. Perhaps nobody understood Edmundo as well as Romario did, and vice versa.

With or without Romario, Edmundo went from escapade to scandal, from acts of violence to brawls, apart from that brief period between winning the Copa America with Brazil in 1997 and his trip to Rio for Carnival. In the season before his move to Fiorentina in Italy, he scored 29 times for Vasco da Gama but was also sent off seven times. Even in the 1997 Copa America final, he should have been sent off after hitting an opponent. Only coach Mario Zagallo's immediate substitution prevented the sending-off.



