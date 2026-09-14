Guardiola's gone - but Manchester is still blue: City's derby delight shows gap to United remains cavernous

The first 23 minutes of the game were cagey, but Foden's rash actions should have given United fresh impetus. Instead, they consistently passed sideways or backwards, blindly lumped the ball into the box and took speculative shots from distance.

Kobbie Mainoo struck the post with the best of them, and Marcus Rashford also hit the woodwork from a free-kick, but United only mustered two shots on target when they had the numerical advantage. The second came in stoppage time and was by far their best chance of the game; Fernandes finally picked out an accurate vertical pass to put Bryan Mbeumo in on goal, but the Cameroonian's effort was the ideal height for City No.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma to push it behind for a corner.

United looked rigid and completely devoid of identity. How many times have words to that effect been said over the last 13 years? In stark contrast, City, to a man, ran themselves into the ground and showed great courage whenever they turned the ball over.

"We had to change the plan, but Enzo (Maresca) gave us a plan to play to our different strengths," Haaland said when asked about their team spirit. "For me personally I have to be there to wait for a chance and I have to be ready to execute. We also need fighters in the team which we have plenty of. Look at our midfield, they like to fight!

"I'm super happy with every single one of us and I'm so, so proud of everyone. To keep the ball away at Old Trafford with 10 men, that is personality."

Unfortunately for them, United don't have nearly enough personality or fight, and that's why the gulf between the two clubs remains cavernous.