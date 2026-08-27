Where football meets rap: Inside the musical careers of Memphis Depay, Rafael Leao and more

Leao is considered to be among the best wingers in Europe, having racked up 145 goal involvements for AC Milan in 291 appearances, and he also boasts 49 caps for the Portugal national team. But hip-hop is his second love, and he showcased his talents as an emcee for the first time in 2021, releasing a seven-track EP titled 'Beginning' under the alias WAY 45 - named after the 2845 postal code of his hometown, Seixal.

Two years later, Leao dropped his debut studio album 'My Life In Each Verse', an autobiographical project spanning 17 tracks that blends hip-hop with soul and R&B. It was an ambitious effort that gave listeners and insight to his family life and the sacrifices he made as a youngster in Portugal, though his simple wordplay and lack of vocal variation can make it something of a grind to get through in its entirety.

The 2025 release of '12:12' showed a distinct evolution in Leao's flow, with his confidence shining through across all eight tracks of the concise EP. Embracing a more aggressive trap sound, Leao peels back his football star exterior to reflect on his faith and dealing with public scrutiny.

For now, WAY 45 operates as a mid-tier independent streaming artist rather than a commercial powerhouse, but financial gain is secondary for Leao.

"I always wanted to do something in music and I find it really allows me to express myself because I’m shy," he told Rolling Stone in 2023. "I’m a shy person and I don’t always show my emotions and my feelings. But through the music I can do that, and it’s just like another world for me."

Leao will continue to follow his passion for music, despite some harsh advice from ex-Milan team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the back of his first album release. "He laughed at it and told me to focus on football instead!" Leao revealed. "But the rest [of my friends] have told me to keep going and doing my thing."