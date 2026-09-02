The Folarin Balogun transfer saga: How the USMNT star’s last-minute Everton U-turn left Chelsea furious and Monaco in limbo

Just when it seemed Folarin Balogun’s summer couldn’t get any more eventful, it did.

A breakout World Cup full of goals wasn’t enough. Neither was a red card that sparked a sporting controversy, an international incident and a referendum on FIFA. Nope.

The Summer of Balogun had one more twist, capping a saga defined by his outrageous talent, the value clubs placed on it and a boatload of controversy that thrust the USMNT star into the national spotlight.

As August turned to September, Balogun remained a Monaco player despite spending much of the summer seemingly destined to leave. That felt especially unlikely as he scored his way through the World Cup, boosting both his profile and Monaco’s asking price. Even more unlikely, though, was how his return came together.

Big clubs such as Barcelona and Tottenham were reportedly interested, but Everton ultimately emerged as the favorite. Then came a failed medical, several rounds of renegotiations and Balogun’s decision to walk away - a domino effect that reached the very top of European soccer.

Perhaps it’s a compliment to Balogun that his decisions now carry that kind of weight. Either way, his impact on this summer won’t soon be forgotten.