Mauricio Pochettino described coaching Manchester United as his "dream" job after leaving the United States to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, but it has turned into a nightmare quicker than he could ever have imagined. In the Argentine's first game on the touchline at Anfield, his new team were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool, matching the heaviest debut loss by a United manager in 100 years.

The result leaves the Red Devils down in 19th in the Premier League table after 11 games, 10 points adrift of Bournemouth, who currently sit fifth, potentially the final Champions League qualification spot. It would be a miracle if Pochettino guided United back into the top five from here; his primary objective now is to make sure they avoid a relegation dogfight.

To that end, January reinforcements will be needed. The Daily Mail has reported that Pochettino will have less than £50 million to work with as the club strives to comply with the league's Profit and Sustainability Rules, with only two signings expected, with one perhaps being a loan. However, if United are still in relegation peril by the time the window opens, the INEOS ownership regime is prepared to "gamble" on the right player.

Fixing the backline has to be Pochettino's first port of call, given United have the worst defensive record in all of Europe with 34 goals conceded already this term, but The Times claims he is also pushing for a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko still recovering from a long-term injury. Enter, Evanilson.

The Brazil international has been the driving force behind Bournemouth's rise under Marco Rose, and would give United's attack a reliable focal point. It wouldn't be a bolt from the blue that upsets the Cherries either, because Evanilson has issued what amounts to a public come-and-get-me-plea that won't have gone down well with supporters at the Vitality Stadium. If United act on it, their chances of a resurgence in the second half of the season will be far greater.