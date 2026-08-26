"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "I have my future all mapped out."

It's a good job that he does, because there's no guarantees that carrying on beyond the end of the 2026-27 campaign will be a viable option for the 41-year-old.

New Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou did the unthinkable on Tuesday by treating Ronaldo like any other player. He made the bold call to take the Portuguese icon off at half-time when Al-Nassr were 2-0 down away to Al-Ettifaq, and a man down after an early red card for goalkeeper Bento.

The Saudi champions proceeded to stage an incredible second half comeback to win 3-2, with Sadio Mane scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time to sparks wild scenes of celebration that continued after the final whistle. Ronaldo chose not to be part of them, and in doing so stole headlines away from his team-mates, but that doesn't change the fact that Postecoglou made the right decision. It was refreshing to see football's greatest whiner finally taken down a peg.

Postecoglou's reputation took a major hit after his miserable 39-day spell in charge at Nottingham Forest, but he has just reminded everyone of his elite managerial mettle. If Ronaldo wants to sign off on a high note, he may have to change the habit of a lifetime and become a true team player, because he's now working for a coach who won't hesitate to put the club ahead of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.