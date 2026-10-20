Barcelona and Lamine Yamal look unbeatable - but Champions League clash with PSG will prove how good they really are

Just over a year ago, ahead of the visit of Paris Saint-Germain, Pedri claimed Barcelona were the best team in the world - and the returning Lamine Yamal said that they were on a "mission" to prove it by winning the Champions League. The following evening at Montjuic, though, PSG put the Blaugrana firmly in their place, as Luis Enrique's men came from behind to defeat their previously unbeaten opponents 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Goncalo Ramos.

It may have only been a league-phase game, but it was a serious show of strength from the reigning European champions, who had arrived in Catalunya without five key men, including their entire first-choice forward line. PSG's players also understandably revelled in making such an impressive statement of intent after all of Barca's pre-match proclamations.

"If you're the best, you have to show it on the pitch, not talk," Ramos said. "We're the European champions; I can't say more than that." And he didn't need to.

Unlike Barca, PSG had let their feet do their talking for them, and Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick acknowledged after his side's chastening loss, "Today, there's no point in saying that we're at the same level as PSG." Are they now, though? Because Barca really couldn't be in better form going into Tuesday's rematch at Parc des Princes.