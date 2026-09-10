How Azerbaijani minnows Sabah reached Champions League under a 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' winner with links to Man Utd

Manchester United are back where they belong. Michael Carrick masterminded the club's return to the Champions League after a frustrating two-year absence, and will be expected to at least take them through to the knockout rounds after a largely favourable league-phase draw.

There is a trip to Atletico Madrid and a blockbuster clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on the cards, but United will be expected to take positive results from their other fixtures against Como, Roma, Sporting CP, RB Leipzig and Villarreal. They will also be overwhelming favourites to take three points from their opening game against Sabah FK - the Azerbaijani minnows who are playing at this level for the first time ever.

The Red Devils cannot afford any complacency, though. Sabah will be determined to cause a monumental upset, and their journey to this point is proof that anything is possible. It's an extraordinary story, as is that of their current head coach, Valdas Dambrauskas, who passed through Manchester when learning his trade.

Sabah are rank outsiders to lift the European Cup come May at odds of 1500/1, but they're winners already just for being here. Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new champions of Azerbaijan...