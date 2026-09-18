Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Johnny Cardoso take center stage after USMNT omissions
So, we finally have a USMNT roster. The great irony here? Some of the biggest European stars have been left off. There is no room for the following players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Johnny Cardoso, and Folarin Balogun.
Those are five massive names for the U.S., and if a competitive fixture were played tomorrow, all five would, no doubt, be in the picture. It's strange to see them excluded. That means, then, that a little more focus will be put on their European performances. They're not exactly fighting for spots, but there will, to be sure, be a bit more of an impetus for the mainstays to prove that they deserve a spot in the team during the Nations League window in November.
They all have key games this weekend, and might go into them with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. GOAL looks at the weekend for Americans Abroad, with a focus on the big names who Poch didn't pick...
Pulisic looks to pick up more minutes
Pulisic's season is starting to kick into gear. After sustaining a leg fracture in the USMNT's final game of the World Cup, Pulisic's momentum ground to a halt. Throw in a setback in Milan training at the start of the season, and Captain America is yet to get going for the Rossoneri under new manager Ruben Amorim.
But there is hope. After coming off the bench and assisting in a 2-2 draw with Lazio on Sept. 12, Pulisic turned in a lively 45 minutes off the bench against Benfica on Wednesday. In truth, it has been a mixed start for Milan under Amorim, who are yet to find their groove under the former Manchester United boss. Pulisic's full return could be a real boost, though. The American missed out on this fall's national team squad (Mauricio Pochettino refused to comment on his omission).
Whether that lights a bit of a fire under Pulisic remains to be seen. But he seems to be working his way back to full fitness, and figures to be in the side as Milan take on Lecce on Sunday.
A big one for Johnny Cardoso
The Madrid derby is always a massive fixture. This year, it feels admittedly strange. The needle has perhaps been lost a little, with Real Madrid lost in the Jose Mourinho drama and Atlético very much in beta testing mode - still reeling from the fallout of a lengthy Julian Alvarez transfer saga.
And from it emerges Cardoso, a man who was a deeply puzzling signing to begin with. His move from Real Betis in June 2025 didn't make all that much sense, in truth. And he didn't exactly set the world alight during his first year under Diego Simeone. But it has been a good couple of weeks for the USMNTer, who impressed in back-to-back wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna.
His role here remains up for debate. But he certainly looked at home alongside veteran captain Koke in the center of midfield midweek. And with no other clear options there, he might be due a start against Los Blancos in what will no doubt be a high-stakes Madrid derby Sunday morning.
Tyler Adams gets his Iraola reunion
Tyler Adams was an absolute darling for Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. The Basque manager figured out a perfect role for the American, deploying him as an all-action center midfielder in a wonderful high-pressing system. Adams' muscles might not have always held up perfectly, but he did work a charm when fit.
Marco Rose's style is a little different. The new manager certainly likes attacking football, but he isn't quite as gung-ho as Iraola, now the main man at Liverpool. Yet Adams has established himself as a key player, starting three of the last four games in all competitions. And a fixture against his former boss on Sunday morning could be a particularly compelling one. Basically, Liverpool's midfield is paper-thin and there for the taking. Adams, an excellent tackler and fine reader of the game, seems to be the Reds' worst nightmare at the moment.
'McKennie and 10 others'
Last year, McKennie did a bit of everything for Juventus. It was a miserable campaign for the Italian giants, who crumbled late on and played themselves out of a Champions League spot. That was no fault of McKennie's, of course, who, with 10 goals, enjoyed the most prolific season of his career.
He was so effective, in fact, that Pochettino speculated at a press conference that Juve were "McKennie and 10 others, no?"
While that might have been a bit of hyperbole, McKennie's impact cannot be questioned. And we are yet to see what that looks like this season. A muscle injury limited his preseason prep, and after going all 90 against Frosinone on August 23, McKennie missed nearly a full month of action. His return against NEC in the Europa League was successful, though, as the American provided an assist from a left-wing-back position in a 5-0 battering of the Dutch side. Juve will hope he can provide again when they take on Atalanta on Sunday evening.