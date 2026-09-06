Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna opens Ligue 1 account as Ricardo Pepi and Joe Scally score while wait for Christian Pulisic's AC Milan return continues
The transfer window is over, and it was an eventful one for members of the U.S. Men's National Team. But now, for better or worse, players are where they are, and several American stars with both new and familiar clubs made statements in this first game post-transfer window.
Three members of this summer's World Cup team found the back of the net this weekend. Ricardo Pepi continued doing what he always does. Gio Reyna offered another glimpse of the talent that has kept so many believers in his corner despite a difficult few years. And then there's Joe Scally, an unlikely goalscorer who gave a club that may have been willing to let him leave this summer a reason to be glad he stayed.
Still, injuries kept Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie out of one of the marquee matchups between Americans in Europe, though Juventus and Milan provided plenty of fireworks without them.
GOAL reviews those storylines and more in the latest edition of Americans Abroad...
Reyna scores first Ligue 1 goal
Reyna is off the mark.
Making just his third appearance for his new club, Strasbourg, Reyna netted the first goal of his Ligue 1 career in a 6-2 demolition of Troyes in their own stadium. The goal wasn't massive in terms of result, but it was massive for Reyna, who continues the process of getting his club career back on track.
He's off to a good start in that regard. After making a cameo in the season-opener against Marseille, he was solid in his first start against Lens, completing 92 percent of his passes while generating three chances. This weekend against Troyes, he got his goal while also completing 18 of his 21 passes and firing two shots on target.
It's early, yes, but Reyna is clearly creating in Ligue 1. The season is long, and Reyna's biggest challenge has generally been his own fitness. If he can stay fit, though, these early games have shown that he is a player who can make things happen in the French league.
Pepi scores as PSV keeps rolling
All is well with PSV, and all is well with Ricardo Pepi as far as goals are concerned.
With his finish five minutes into Saturday's 3-1 win over Ajax, Pepi now has three goals in his last four games. With those goals, PSV have now won four straight by a combined score of 16-4. The season is young, but PSV look like a team eager and able to run away with the league again, particularly if they can keep Pepi scoring at this rate.
The question, as always, will be whether Pepi will be involved through it all. Transfer rumors have been rampant for several years now. Could this be the season he actually moves on?
That won't happen until January, at the very least, and Pepi could rack up double digits by then if the last few seasons have been any indication.
No Pulisic or McKennie as Milan and Juve draw
When Milan and Juventus play, the eyes of America are generally locked onto a star on either side. Unfortunately, there was no Weston McKennie in the Juve squad. Christian Pulisic was in the team, but he didn't play. It was up to Yunus Musah, then, to carry the USMNT torch, and he did so in a game where nothing could split the two Serie A heavyweights.
In the end, it finished 1-1 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Juve. Milan had the result in hand, with Musah doing his part in the center of midfield next to Luka Modric. They threw it away, though, on a late set piece, leaving the visitors wondering how it slipped away and the hosts celebrating a draw that seemed so unlikely.
Many American fans will care less about the result and more about those who didn't play a part in it. McKennie was an expected absence as he deals with a muscle injury. Pulisic, meanwhile, was on the bench for the third time this season but has yet to see the field. Milan are clearly easing him back after his World Cup injury. When he'll actually be ready remains unclear.
Maybe next week will be the week for both. For now, though, American fans are left disappointed after one of the two yearly meetings between two of the USMNT's best went ahead without either of them on the field.
Scally scores in Gladbach's back-and-forth defeat
The talk at Borussia Monchengladbach this summer was that Joe Scally, like Gio Reyna, might just be on his way out. It didn't happen and, just a few days after the transfer deadline, Scally offered some evidence that keeping him might just be a good choice.
On Saturday, Gladbach fell, 4-3, in a thriller against Elversberg. Scally, however, was one of the three with a goal as he netted for just the sixth time in his career. The goal came in the 56th minute, giving Gladbach a 3-1 lead. Shortly after the score became 3-2, Scally was taken off, and he could only watch as his goal went from game-winner to afterthought as Elversberg scored twice in the final 10 minutes to win the game.
Scally wasn't perfect defensively, as he did commit an error that led to one of the opposition's goals. However, the knock on him has always been his attacking output. Modern fullbacks need to add something with the ball, and Scally hasn't always shown he can do that at the highest level. He did this weekend, though, and he'll hope that can serve as a momentum-building springboard as he looks to solidify his place with his club.
Moments you might have missed
+ After a week full of transfer chaos, Folarin Balogun did not dress for Monaco's come-from-behind 2-1 upset of Paris Saint-Germain.
+ Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris and Max Arfsten all started while Rokas Pukstas came off the bench to make his debut in Middlesbrough's 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.
+ Gianluca Busio provided an assist for Venezia, but it wasn't enough as they fell, 3-2, to Frosinone.
+ Chris Richards won the battle of the Americans over Antonee Robinson as Crystal Palace topped Fulham, 3-2.
+ Noahkai Banks put in a strong shift for Augsburg in a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
+ Jack McGlynn made his Stoke City debut with an appearance off the bench in a 4-0 rout of Charlton Athletic.
+ Tim Weah captained Marseille, who were undone by Lassine Sinayoko's hat-trick in a 3-2 Paris FC win.
+ Tanner Tessmann came off the bench in the 76th minute in Lyon's 3-1 win over Auxerre.
+ Lyngby goalkeeper Diego Kochen made four saves to keep a clean sheet at Viborg.
+ Tyler Adams ran the show in midfield, but Bournemouth had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Newcastle.
+ Brenden Aaronson came off the bench in the 62nd minute in Leeds' 1-1 draw with Brighton.
+ Johnny Cardoso made a late cameo for Atletico Madrid as they were stunned in a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.
+ Alex Freeman played all 90 minutes in Villarreal's 3-2 loss to Deportivo La Coruña.
+ George Campbell helped West Brom hold onto a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Watford.
+ John Tolkin played 63 minutes in Holstein Kiel's 2-2 draw with FC Nurnberg.
+ Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers started in central defense to help Celtic earn a 2-1 win over St. Mirren.
+ Caleb Wiley played 59 minutes in Preston's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.
+ Malik Tillman played 67 minutes in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 demolition of Union Berlin.