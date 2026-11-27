"We are delighted with Alejandro," Unai Emery said at Garnacho's official presentation as an Aston Villa player. "He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy." Garnacho, meanwhile, expressed his belief that he'd picked the perfect place to make a fresh start.
"I was looking for a club to get confidence at and to try to be the player I was in my first years at Manchester United," he said. "I spoke with the manager and I think he will give me the confidence to be here and to help the team." There was no question that Garnacho needed a manager to put an arm around him after an underwhelming debut year at Chelsea, who paid £40m to sign the Argentina international from United in the summer of 2025.
Emery has a proven track record for improving young players, including Morgan Rogers at Villa, and Garnacho's arrival was seen as a cost-effective way to bolster the attack after the England international's departure to Chelsea. Johan Manzambi was signed as Rogers' direct replacement in the No.10 slot, but the expectation was that Garnacho would get the chance to nail down a role on the wing and revive his fledgling career.
Here we are at the end of November, though, and Garnacho has already been cut from Emery's "project". The 22-year-old joined Villa on loan with a conditional option to buy for a reported £42.5m based on appearances, but he can't even get in the matchday squad anymore, and his future in the Premier League is now in serious jeopardy.
While Garnacho has obviously not done enough to convince Emery of his worth, it's also fair to say he was sold a dream. In normal circumstances, he wouldn't be completely written off at such an early stage, but Villa have again fallen into a trap that has left them putting financial security ahead of player welfare.