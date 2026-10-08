Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Elikia Mbinga afrobeats GFX HIC 1-1GOAL

From Ajax to afrobeats: How Jurrien Timber & Ryan Gravenberch's ex-team-mate ELIKIA quit football for a career in music

After cutting his teeth in the pressure cooker of the Dutch giants' world-famous academy, the rapper left football behind aged just 21 to pursue his other great passion

Krishan Davis

  • It's estimated that fewer than five percent of academy ballers will go on to play the game at the highest level. Of the 95% that don't make it, you'll probably never hear of them again. Elikia Mbinga, AKA ELIKIA, is out to make sure that he won't suffer that fate, having left football behind in his quest to make it as an afrobeats artist.

    The 25-year-old spent four years in Ajax's famed academy system, playing and developing alongside a number of kids who have gone on to become household names, only to be released at the age of 17. But he has not let that setback stop him chasing his dreams, albeit in an entirely different field.

    After making the brave decision to call time on his football career at 21, Mbinga is now pursuing his other great passion: music. As he reinvents himself as a star of the afrobeats scene, ELIKIA has no regrets about the way things have panned out.

  • Elite surroundings

    Elikia Mbinga Ajax
    ELIKIA

    ELIKIA (second from right) began his football career in the pressure cooker of Ajax's world-famous academy, leaving his hometown behind at a young age

    Mbinga's potential as a footballer is evident in the fact he spent four years in Ajax's world-renowned academy after joining the Dutch powerhouse from hometown club PEC Zwolle in 2014.

    A silky, attack-minded midfielder, he would eventually become captain of an Under-16s side that also featured the likes of brothers Jurrien and Quinten Timber, Ryan Gravenberch and Brian Brobbey, who are all starring in the Premier League today for Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Sunderland, respectively.

    Even in that age group, playing for the most successful club in the Netherlands came with pressure. "Of course, they ask a lot from you. When you practice and everything, the trainers are very strict.," ELIKIA tells GOAL. "They always want the Champions League level. I think it's good because you build that mentality and resilience. No matter what, if you play for Ajax, you always have to win.

    "You go to tournaments and you play against Barcelona, Bayern and the craziest academies, and they expect you to do your best, but they also expect you to win. There's this pressure, and it shapes you in a kind of way."

  • 'Built like machines'

    Jurrien Timber Quinten Timber Ajax
    Getty

    The Timber twins both joined the academy at the same time as Mbinga

    Even at that young age, Mbinga could tell that the likes of the Timber twins (who joined the Ajax youth setup at exactly the same time as him), Gravenberch and Brobbey were destined for the highest level.

    "What I still remember is that from the first time I met them [the Timbers] on the pitch, they were like machines. Even when they were this young, they were built like machines. They had a very distinctive way of moving, and their walk was very distinctive.

    "The same was the case for Ryan Gravenberch. His technical ability was outstanding. It was amazing. For Brian Brobbey, it was the extreme power that you also see right now in the Premier League. People still talk about it - 'Brian Brobbey is a beast' and everything - but it was already there from a young age.

    "You could already see, of course they're my team-mates, but you could already see that these players were special."

    ELIKIA believes it's the fact that all of these now-Premier League stars have overcome adversity that makes them such resilient and determined competitors. "I knew they were going to succeed in what they do because those guys have been through setbacks," he continues.

    "For example, Ryan Gravenberch went to Bayern. Everything was great; he was the big talent. Then he went to Bayern and didn't play. For him, that's something unusual because he was always a big player. It was a major setback for him. But he came back, he went to Liverpool and then he played great and found his spot.

    "Quinten and Jurrien Timber have slightly different stories. Jurrien played at Arsenal, got an injury, and he was already at the highest level, but then he came back and I think he's even better than before. For Quinten, he had a long road. He went from Ajax to Feyenoord, from Feyenoord to Marseille and now he's in the Premier League.

    "Even if you look at the last match he played for the Netherlands, there was a lot of negativity maybe, but it doesn't matter for these guys because they will bounce back. It doesn't matter what happens. They have this really, really strong mentality, and that's why they succeed at the highest level. It doesn't matter if they get an injury or there's negativity. They will just push through it."

  • One chapter ends...

    Elikia Mbiga
    ELIKIA

    ELIKIA remarkably called time on his professional football career when he was just 21 years old, while playing for second-tier PEC Zwolle


    While that clutch of his fellow former Ajax hopefuls would go on to reach the very highest level, with all of them now Netherlands internationals, Mbinga's career - and life - would take a different trajectory.

    In 2018, a change in coaching staff at Under-17 level would bring a change in his fortunes, as it was deemed that his development had stalled. "I was very good technically and had big talent. Outside of the pitch, I was also doing the right things. That's why they made me captain. That's very positive for me to look back at," ELIKIA tells GOAL.

    "Of course, eventually it's all about development, and their [his ex-team-mates'] development went in one direction while my development went into music.

    "The reason why I stopped [at Ajax] was because there was a lot of competition. I played in midfield. My direct competition was Ryan [Gravenberch], but not only Ryan - it was Kenneth Taylor and, at the time, Quinten Timber, because they also played in my position. I'm not ashamed of just doing my best. The competition was heavy.

    "After year four, there was a different coach and the coach didn't really see it in me and saw it in other players. That's also really important in football: one season the coach sees it in you, and the next season a new coach doesn't see it. For me, that was also the case. The new trainer didn't really see it, so I had to make the decision: do I want to stay or do I want to leave and develop myself? I chose to leave."

    Despite having the opportunity to join the youth setups at leading European clubs like Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, Mbinga chose to return to his hometown Zwolle. "I wanted to go live back home because I was in a host family, living in Amsterdam," he says. "It was a great experience, but because you're still young, you want to go back home, especially when things aren't going really well. I wanted to have that environment."

  • ...Another begins

    Elikia Mbinga
    ELIKIA

    In three-and-a-half years since pivoting to music, ELIKIA has racked up more than 30 million streams and built an audience of 430,000 monthly listeners

    Mbinga returned to PEC, rising through the ranks back in familiar surroundings and making something of a first-team breakthrough in the 2021-22 season, fatefully making his debut against Ajax in a 22-minute cameo off the bench early in the campaign.

    However, by that time, ELIKIA's thoughts were turning towards a different kind of career altogether. "Music has been there my whole life," he says. "It has always been a passion for me, but football was the biggest passion. Every day was football. I was just really focused on succeeding in football.

    "At one point, the passion for music just grew. It became really big and I had this choice: what do I want to do with my life? It was a bit of a privileged position because I had the talent for football and I could sing, make songs, everything. But at the time, it's really about what you believe. Do you have the belief?"

    ELIKIA, who has Dutch, Congolese and Nigerian roots, took the plunge early in 2023 when he was still just 21 years old, tearing up his contract with then-second-tier PEC Zwolle and throwing himself into the world of afrobeats despite his limited resources, investing in his own studio and mixing equipment. He would continue to play football until this summer, but only for amateur club VVOG, who are based a short distance from his hometown.

    "When I made this transition, I didn't even have one song," he tells GOAL. "I didn't even have my studio. There was nothing. There was only this belief and this vision. From there, I built my studio, made my first song and everything. From there, I just kept on going."

    Just three-and-a-half years on from his dramatic career pivot, ELIKIA has already racked up more than 30 million streams and built an audience of around 430,000 monthly listeners, finding significant success with his singles 'Mentality' and 'Bring No Wahala' while performing in front of big crowds.

  • Two passions combined

    Elikia Mbinga
    ELIKIA

    Football is still a huge influence on ELIKIA's music, with plenty of Easter eggs related to the sport hidden in his lyrics

    However, despite hanging up his boots, football remains a huge influence on ELIKIA's life and music, as he fuses the sport he loves with afrobeats. "It was really a very hard thing to do, to make that decision, because I just spent my whole life on football," he says.

    "My whole childhood was spent on football. It was always practice, every day practice. To then make a switch to music and just quit professional football is, of course, really hard.

    "But, to be honest, maybe I left professional football, but professional football never leaves me. That's a feeling I have, and you can hear it in my music. I try to implement the things that I've experienced and the things that I'm inspired by into my music.

    "That's really how I experience it - combining two of those worlds together, football and music. That's really important for me because I still have a lot of friends in football, I have my own experiences, and I feel like I'm still living it."

    Lyrics like "Strong on the ball like I'm Tchouameni", "Scoring goals like Bellingham" and "Love for the game" have all featured in his songs, as well as plenty of other football references.

    The now-former player believes he has also harnessed that the harsh lessons he learned in the Ajax academy in his budding music career. "Outside of football, it shapes your mentality," he says. "I think you have to get used to the pressure. When you've played a lot of games and everything, you get the confidence from your coach and from your team-mates. When you find your spot, it gets better and you find your confidence.

    "That's something that's also relevant in music. When everything is new and you have to get used to it, build your network and everything, it's really scary. But then when you find your spot, find the people you want to work with and create your own sound, then it gets more comfortable in what you're doing."

    ELIKIA's new album drops in November, and football's influence therein is obvious, too. "There are slowly a lot of things that are connected to my football story," he says. "Maybe it's connections, maybe it's the song. But now, with this album that's coming up in November, I have this new album with 11 tracks. It's like a starting XI.

    "It works a little bit the same as a football team. There are 11 tracks, there are 11 players. Everybody has their own role and position, and that's the same for the album."

  • 'Exactly what needed to happen'

    Elikia Mbinga
    ELIKIA

    ELIKIA has no regrets over how his time at Ajax ended and the fact that it led him to a career in music

    Given the rise of some of his former academy club-mates at Ajax, especially in the Premier League, where Jurrien Timber and Gravenberch are champions, you might think Mbinga's drastic career change has been tinged with envy or regret, but he is more than happy to see his peers shine.

    "For me, it's not difficult because I have this mindset that everybody has their own path. Everybody has their own way," he says. "I'm really proud of these guys because I really enjoy watching them, but I also knew what they went through. They had to go through a lot of difficult times and they really worked hard for it. They have big talent. When I see them at the top level, I'm really proud of them."

    Visiting London, ELIKIA reveals that he's been invited to watch both Jurrien and Quinten Timber in action for Arsenal and Palace, respectively, over the weekend. He has no regrets over the fact his path would diverge from theirs back in his academy days.

    "That's how life goes. The thing is, I made the decisions because I have this kind of mindset. I can imagine there are a lot of football players where the only thing they want to do is football. That's the only thing they want, and maybe that's the only thing they have the talent for.

    "I understand that it's very hard to make the transition, but for me it was not only football. It was also music. Due to the experience I had, whether it's a coach, an injury, it doesn't matter what it is, you have to make these decisions, because I have the belief that everybody has their own path, they will achieve greatness. I really believe I will achieve greatness in music.

    "Because of this belief, I never look back at it like, 'Oh man, if the coach had done this or that...' For me, it was actually really important to experience this because I have a really unique story with my music. The things I can implement into it, but also the story around it.

    "Now, I can tell people about it and share my experiences. I think this is very unique. If I hadn't experienced that, then for me as an artist it wouldn't be possible to talk about this story and talk about my experience. For me, it's exactly how it needed to turn out. It's exactly what needed to happen. That's my story."

    ELIKIA's new single 'Baller' drops on Friday, October 9, with his debut album to follow in November.