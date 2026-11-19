After a spell without a club and difficult years in Liverpool, Berlin and Newcastle, Loris Karius (33) reclaimed a number one spot at FC Schalke 04. He became a promotion hero, too, and now ranks among the Bundesliga's best goalkeepers.

Oliver Baumann (36) of TSG Hoffenheim could overtake Eintracht Frankfurt icon Karl-Heinz Körbel as the Bundesliga's record appearance-maker. He needs another 71 appearances.

Bernd Leno (34) is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Fulham, in the best league in the world and one of the world's most exciting cities. He has not missed a minute in 160 Premier League matches.

Finn Dahmen (28) recently played his way into the Germany national team with strong performances for FC Augsburg.

All four are being touted as possible new back-up goalkeepers at Bayern Munich . Why on earth would any of them give all that up to sit on the bench in Munich? Bayern's illustrious history offers a few reasons to consider that seemingly questionable move.