Zlatko Dalic: 'Fantastic conditions' in Qatar promise a brilliant World Cup

The 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 21 and will be hosted in Qatar. This is the first time in the history of the tournament that it is being hosted in the middle of the footballing season rather than the usual June-July window.

One positive aspect of this reschedulement is that players will go into the World Cup fresher, as they will only be three months into the season rather than at the end of the season, as was the case in the previous World Cups.

Zlatko Dalic, the coach of the 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia, feels that the quality of football in the upcoming World Cup will reach new heights as players will remain fresh.

"This World Cup will be different from the previous ones as it will be played in the middle of the season. We will have fresh players. Previously, the players would come after a tough 10-month season. They would be tired. But now, they will be fresh and ready for the games. As a coach, I am very happy with this. It was not easy to play a World Cup after the season. I expect a nice and good World Cup in Qatar this time around," he told Goal.

However, Dalic is aware that a tough challenge awaits his team in Qatar. He wants to take one step at a time and his first target is to qualify for the knockouts.

"Last World Cup we reached the final. Our first target is to first go past the group stages. All I can say is that we will be ready. There are no easy groups. We have to win two games in the group and that is my target," he expressed.

The 55-year-old manager has been camping with his troops in Doha for almost two weeks now and have played two friendlies against Slovenia and Bulgaria at the Education City Stadium, which is one of the World Cup venues. He is extremely happy with the conditions in Qatar and believes that it would only get better during the main event in November and December.

"We checked every condition. The weather will be nice during the World Cup and I expect great football. With every World Cup, the quality gets better as we invest a lot of money and it (2022) will be a great World Cup, especially if we get some good results.

"What I saw now is fantastic. Of course, in the next six-seven months it will get only better. I am very happy with the conditions. We expect good results. I know it will be difficult to repeat what we did in Russia. But I promise that we will fight for everything," he added.

The 2026 World Cup will be a 48-team affair and the tactician has welcomed the move.

"I think it is a good idea. We have to give chance to everyone to play in the World Cup. Maybe it will be a lot of teams but when you play football or coach a national team, you dream to play in the World Cup. You work hard and try to be the best. The World Cup experience stays in your memory. It will be nice for everyone if they get the chance," he signed off.



