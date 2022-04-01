Luka Modric has been amongst the best footballers in the world for quite a while now. Modric has been running Real Madrid's midfield with pomp for almost 10 years now. His best season probably was in 2018 when he pipped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or.

The Croatian midfielder has been in fine form, not only for his club but also for his national team. In fact, in 2018, Modric was the backbone of the Croatian side that reached the final of the World Cup in Russia where they lost out to France.

Four years on, Modric is likely to play his final World Cup later this year in Qatar. And judging by how he's been playing for Real Madrid, Modric has shown no signs of ageing though he's 37 now.

Zlatko Dalic, the coach of the Croatian national team, heaped praises on his star man, highlighting how he still played with the energy and enthusiasm of youngsters.

Getty

"Luka Modric is a big star. He was the best player in the world. But firstly, he is a good man. He is my second hand on the field and my captain. With him everything is possible," he told Goal.

"Probably it will be his last World Cup for my team. Even at 37, he plays with full power and energy. Every time he comes to the national camp, he is ready and he deserves all the praise that he received in the past two-three years."

Modric was fantastic, especially in Real Madrid's recent Round of 16 tie against Paris St. Germain. In the second leg, with his side trailing by two goals, Modric inspired a stunning turnaround that saw Benzema score a hat-trick and knock out the French giants.

Now, Real Madrid are set to play Chelsea in the quarter-finals. Interestingly, the match-up will see Modric go up against his compatriot and midfield partner Mateo Kovacic.

Getty

Dalic feels Kovacic and Modric are the two best central midfielders in the world and that it will be an interesting battle when Real Madrid play Chelsea.

"It will be a big fight between Real Madrid and Chelsea. We (Croatian national team) spent 10 days in Qatar and we focused on team building and did not talk much about this. Both Modric and Kovacic are very serious guys and they will do their best for their respective teams. It will be a tough game. But those two are the best midfielders in the world," he said.

While Dalic is not claiming that Croatia will emulate their 2018 performances, he hopes to navigate the group stages first and then try and go as far as possible. He will be hoping Modric and Kovacic play their roles in inspiring the team to go deep into the World Cup in 2022.

"Last World Cup we reached the final. Our target is to first go past the group stages. All I can say is that we will be ready. There are no easy groups. We have to win two games in the group and that is my target," he assessed.

Dalic wil find out who Croatia will face in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup when the draw takes place in Doha on Friday.