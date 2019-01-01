Ziyech stars while Onana keeps a clean sheet for Ajax

The African stars played crucial roles in helping the Sons of Gods who continued their fine winning run in the Dutch top-flight on Sunday

's Hakim Ziyech provided a brace of assists while goalkeeper Andre Onana kept a clean sheet as stretched their unbeaten streak to nine games in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Erik ten Hag's men defeated ADO Den Haag 2-0 at Cars Jeans Stadion on Sunday to maintain their dominance at the summit of the league table.

Ziyech played a pivotal role for Ajax before his substitution in the 89th minute, making the most attempts on goal (five) for the visitors.

Shortly after the start of the game, the 26-year-old helped Klaas Huntelaar to break the deadlock in the 10th minute.

The Moroccan playmaker was also involved in the second goal of the day by assisting David Neres to double the lead in the 86th minute.

Defensively, Onana contributed to the victory by keeping a clean sheet between the sticks.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been in impressive form and yet to concede a goal in his last four matches across all competitions.

The African duo will be looking to continue their fine form when they link up with their compatriots for next week's international break.

Ziyech's Morocco are scheduled to take on Libya and Gabon on October 11 and 15 respectively while Onana's Cameroon have a friendly date with on October 12.