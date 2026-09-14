A war of words between Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has dominated the French press in recent days.

Mbappe had recently said, while speaking about the Ballon d'Or: "Dembele has always been seen as a talented player. As for me, I have always been considered the chosen player. I reached the top straight away and at a young age. He had a different career, because of injuries, but he managed to compensate for that well."

Dembele hit back after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Brest, saying: "I have always been like this. I always sat at the back of the class and worked hard. Throughout my career, I did not say a single word, I just worked."

The Frenchman added: "I was never the chosen player, I worked hard and was rewarded in a brilliant year with Paris. This year we will see (the situation with the Ballon d'Or), I am following the matter without pressure. We will see."

According to French radio station "Monte Carlo", the pair will now sit down to clear the air under the leadership of coach Zinedine Zidane during France's upcoming camp, scheduled for the end of this month.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" had previously reported that Mbappe was also surprised by Dembele's comments on Sunday, though he does not intend to respond publicly.

This is not the first time Dembele has taken exception to something Mbappe has said, the paper noted.

Some of Mbappe's public remarks over the past few years had already irritated Dembele on several occasions.

"L'Equipe" reported that Dembele, who knows Mbappe better than anyone but is nobody's fool, has always chosen to stay publicly silent on his team-mate's comments.



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