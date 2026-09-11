Lens defender Ismaïlo Ganiou has edged closer to a France senior debut under Zinedine Zidane. The 21-year-old has earned a preliminary call-up ahead of the squad announcement on 18 September, reward for a run of striking club displays.

According to "RMC Sport", Ganiou made Zidane's provisional list after catching the new coach's eye at Lens. He impressed most in the Champions Trophy clash with Paris Saint-Germain, a match Zidane watched from the stands at the Bollaert, giving him a close-up look at the young defender.

The form has kept coming. Ganiou marked his Champions League debut with a strong showing and played his part in a thrilling 3-2 win away at Slavia Prague, standing out as one of the most impressive figures in the French side's backline.

This call-up represents a major turning point in his international career. Ganiou featured for Burkina Faso in a friendly in June 2025 before choosing to commit to France, and he also turned out twice for the France Under-21s last March.

He was not the only Lens man in Zidane's thinking. The provisional squad also features teammates Florian Thauvin and Mathieu Udol, though both have already played for France, unlike the young defender still waiting on his first appearance in a Les Bleus shirt.