France manager Zinedine Zidane heaped praise on Michael Olise after the Bayern Munich forward struck a late winner against Belgium.

Olise's 88th-minute strike sent Zidane wild on the touchline in Monday evening's second-round UEFA Nations League clash.

On as a 77th-minute replacement for Bradley Barcola, Olise needed just 11 minutes to hand France their second win of the campaign.

Zidane said of the winger after the match: "I saw him dribble past a defender, and I said to myself: 'He's going to score'. I was cheering him on with all my heart. He is an extraordinary talent. I love this type of player."

He told French outlet "Foot Mercato": "When he plays, he wants to entertain the fans. But it doesn't stop there. He has a great sense of the game, he anticipates the opponent's movements, and he knows when to attack and when to drop back."

The win puts France top of the group on 6 points. Belgium, under Mark van Bommel, tasted defeat for the first time and sit third on 3 points, behind runners-up Italy on goal difference.

Zidane took the reins of Les Bleus from Didier Deschamps, who departed after the 2026 World Cup, where France finished fourth.