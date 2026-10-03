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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Zidane's impact shows quickly: a record number rings out in France

Z. Zidane
France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
France vs Italy
Italy
France
Belgium
Italy

Zizou brings his magic back to the French national team

Zinedine Zidane continues to pull in the crowds since taking charge of the French national team. France's 1-1 draw with Italy in the UEFA Nations League drew record viewing figures on TF1, with the new coach making his first appearance at the Stade de France in front of the fans.

Data from Médiamétrie, carried by TF1, showed 7.17 million viewers in France tuned in, taking a 41% viewing share. At the broadcast's peak the audience climbed to 8.2 million, a record for a UEFA Nations League match on the channel in five years.

Those numbers lay bare the appetite for the French national team since Zidane took the reins. The channel had banked on a surge in viewers with the former coach back in the spotlight, leading his country in the Nations League.

Zidane's first match in charge, a 1-0 win over Turkey, pulled in 6.82 million viewers on TF1 and 37.7% of the market share.

Three days ago, Belgium against France, another 1-0 win for Les Bleus, recorded around 6.39 million viewers and 32.9% of the market share. The figures then climbed again for the Italy clash at the Stade de France.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL

Now TF1 look to Monday evening's return meeting with Belgium, the last chance this international break to drive the numbers higher. The Belgians arrive at the Stade de France hunting a response to their first-leg defeat and a return to top spot in the group.

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