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Zidane rewards France's stars ahead of Italy clash

France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium vs France
Belgium
Z. Zidane
France
Italy
Belgium

The Cockerels on top

Zinedine Zidane has decided to reward his France players after a valuable away win over Belgium (1-0) on Monday in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

Substitute Michael Olise settled it in the 88th minute, sparking Zidane's delight on the touchline.

The victory takes France top of their group on 6 points, having beaten Turkey (1-0) in the opening round.

Next up is Italy at the Stade de France on Friday, in the third round of the tournament.

According to "Foot Mercato", Zidane has handed his players a day off, three days before hosting Italy.

France then welcome Belgium again in the fourth round on 5 October.


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