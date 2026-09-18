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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Zidane reveals his first squad with France: a host of surprises

Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium vs France
Belgium
France vs Italy
Italy
France vs Belgium
Z. Zidane
Türkiye
France
Belgium
Italy

5 new faces

Zinedine Zidane named his first France squad on Friday, picking the group for four UEFA Nations League matches that open a new era under his charge following Didier Deschamps' 14-year tenure.

Five uncapped players made the cut: Guillaume Restes, Jérémy Jacquet, Lucas Da Cunha, Andy Diouf and Estéban Lepaul.

Zidane kept faith with several mainstays, even with William Saliba ruled out through injury and Aurélien Tchouaméni yet to fully recover.

Dayot Upamecano, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Adrien Rabiot, Désiré Doué and Bradley Barcola all featured.

France travel to Turkey and Belgium on 25 and 28 September. They then host Italy at the Stade de France on 2 October before facing Belgium again three days later.

Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Ibrahima Konaté and Manu Koné also got the nod.

Jérémy Jacquet earned his first call-up on the back of a strong start with Liverpool, while Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes came in for Brice Samba.

Adrien Truffert returns after a five-year absence. Lucas Digne and the Hernández brothers, meanwhile, missed out.

Andy Diouf's fine start at Inter Milan earned him a call to bolster the defence, while Eduardo Camavinga is back in the fold too.

Andy Diouf's fine start at Inter Milan earned him a call to bolster the defence, while Eduardo Camavinga is back in the fold too.

France's full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Guillaume Restes.

Defence: Dayot Upamecano, Jules Koundé, Ibrahima Konaté, Jérémy Jacquet, Andy Diouf, Pierre Kalulu, Maxence Lacroix and Adrien Truffert.

Midfield: Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Eduardo Camavinga, Rayan Cherki and Lucas Da Cunha.

Attack: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola and Estéban Lepaul.

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