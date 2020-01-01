Zidane insists he won't resign after Shakhtar complete shocking double over Real Madrid

The Frenchman is under pressure with his side now in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout phase

head coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will not resign, despite another poor performance from his side in a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Madrid's hopes of qualifying for the last 16 are now in doubt after the match in Kiev, with second-half strikes from substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon giving the home side the victory.

The result completed a shocking double for the Ukranians over Zidane's side, with Shakhtar also defeating Madrid 3-2 in October's corresponding fixture.

Zidane is feeling the pressure after an indifferent start to the season, with Madrid now having lost three of their last five matches.

The Frenchman, however, has insisted that he will not be stepping down.

“I am not going to resign – not at all," he said following Tuesday's defeat.

“We have always had delicate moments. It is true that it is a bad streak in terms of results, but we must continue. Today was a final, we prepared very well, but we know there is a game to go and we have to win and that's it."

Zidane's side also fell at the weekend to and though he admitted his side deserved to lose that game, he felt that Madrid were unlucky to come away from Tuesday's match empty-handed.

“I believe in the players and of course I have strength. The other day against Alaves we did not deserve to win but today we did. There is no choice but to work and continue so that the good results return."

Defence has been a particular concern for Madrid, especially in the Champions League. After their defeat to Shakhtar, Madrid have conceded nine goals in five Champions League group-stage games, their worst defensive record at this stage in the competition’s history.

Zidane is attempting to stay optimistic though, saying he still has faith that his side can turn around their recent run of poor results.

“It is a difficult moment but I am convinced that we are going to bring out our character because we have to win the next game," he said. "I am convinced that we can do it."