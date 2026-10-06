Zidane goes against everyone and defends France star despite the storm

Zinedine Zidane refused to turn on Ousmane Dembélé after a modest display in France's 4-1 win over Belgium, insisting he was happy with the Paris Saint-Germain forward as he endures a tricky spell with the national team.

Dembélé, the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, could not find his best form on the right wing against Belgium. He still earned a ringing endorsement from his coach after the match, with the criticism of the international break fresh in the air.

"I think Ousmane was very good, especially at the start of the match and even at the beginning of the second half," Zidane told the press conference. "He was very dynamic, and there is no problem with that."

The France boss went on: "We are used to seeing him play in all positions, and he is good in every position. I am satisfied with what he produced. He was our leader and a good example for all his teammates, and I am pleased."

That defence came despite Dembélé failing to score in any of France's four matches since Zidane took charge, a drought that piled pressure on him before the Belgium clash.

Michael Olise, by contrast, stole the show. He struck twice, in the 88th and 90+1 minutes, and teed up Rayan Cherki in the 81st to send France on their way to a comfortable win.

Zidane, it seems, still trusts Dembélé completely. The attacking numbers may have dipped with the national team, but the coach is standing firmly behind his star and leader for the period ahead.