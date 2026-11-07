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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Zidane after the Spanish disaster: I feel shivers down my spine, what happened is unbelievable!

France
Italy vs France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Z. Zidane
France
Italy

Zidane could not contain his emotions

France manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his deep sorrow at the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with the opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match.

Announcing his France squad for the UEFA Nations League, Zidane admitted the incident had shaken him. Seeing such a scene inside a football stadium, he said, is extremely painful.

"I feel deep sadness about what happened," the Frenchman added. "I was greatly affected, to the point that I feel chills, because one never wants to see something like this on a football pitch."

Zidane also sent his sympathies to the player's family and voiced his hope that no such tragedy would strike again. "Above all, I feel sorrow for his family. I hope not to see anything like this again on a football pitch for as long as I live."

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