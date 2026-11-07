France manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed his deep sorrow at the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, who passed away this week after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with the opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second division match.

Announcing his France squad for the UEFA Nations League, Zidane admitted the incident had shaken him. Seeing such a scene inside a football stadium, he said, is extremely painful.

"I feel deep sadness about what happened," the Frenchman added. "I was greatly affected, to the point that I feel chills, because one never wants to see something like this on a football pitch."

Zidane also sent his sympathies to the player's family and voiced his hope that no such tragedy would strike again. "Above all, I feel sorrow for his family. I hope not to see anything like this again on a football pitch for as long as I live."