Zambia seek answers from Midtjylland over withholding Chilufya as Leicester City’s Daka excuses himself

The Football Association of Zambia has demanded answers from FC Midtjylland after the Danish club failed to release Edward Chilufya.

The federation raised the issue as coach Aljosa Asanovic assembles his team to feature in the friendly matches lined up during the Fifa international break.

"FAZ has demanded answers from Danish side FC Midtjylland for withholding [Edward] Chilufya from international duty 24 hours after playing in his side’s 0-0 draw with Fredericia," the Zambian FA said.

"Chilufya came on in the 38th minute for Brazilian Marron Da Silva."

Meanwhile, Evans Kangwa and Kings Kangwa – both based in Russia with Arsenal Tula - were among the early arrivals for Chipolopolo duty.

FAZ also revealed why they will miss the services of Leicester City’s Patson Daka and Simba SC’s Larry Bwalya.

"Bwalya will miss the two international friendlies following logistical challenges as his club is still away in West Africa, where they were on duty in the Caf Confederation Cup against ASEC Mimosas, who beat them 3-0," they confirmed.

"The other players to miss out are the injured Augustine Mulenga, who was stretchered off in AmaZulu’s 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca in the Confederation Cup.

"England-based [Patson] Daka has asked to be excused for a family matter."

Gamphani Lungu, Roderick Kabwe, and Toaster Nsabata from South African clubs are some of the foreign-based players to have joined the rest already.

Asanovic named 23 players for this week’s trip to Turkey, who will feature in two international friendlies starting with Congo Brazzaville on Friday.

Zambia have already played and lost against Iraq in a friendly played outside the Fifa break and are set to engage in more games as they prepare for the June-July African Nations Championship qualifiers.

Zambia Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United-RSA)

Defenders: Frankie Musonda (Raith Rovers-Scotland), Aime Mabika (Inter Miami CF-USA), Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United), Miguel Chaiwa (Shamuel Academy), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DR Congo)

Midfielders: Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion-England), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Emmanuel Banda (Djurgardens -Sweden), Rodrick Kabwe (Sekhukhune United-RSA), Clatous Chota Chama (Simba SC - Tanzania), Kelvin Kampamba (ZESCO United)

Strikers: Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Gamphani Lungu (Supersport United-RSA), Lameck Banda (Maccabi Petah Tikva-Israel), Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia)