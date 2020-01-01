Zambia forced into quarantine after cancelled second Chile friendly

The African team recorded some positive coronavirus cases after playing the South Americans in a test match last Thursday

Zambia's women's team have entered into isolation after some of its members tested positive for Covid-19 following last week Thursday's international friendly against , Goal can exclusively report.

On Monday, Goal reported the abrupt cancellation of the Africans' second test match against La Roja hours before kick-off on Tuesday, after some result of tests on the visitors returned positive.

Before the cancellation, the South Americans suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Copper Queens thanks to strikes from Barbara Banda and Racheal Nachula in the first of two scheduled friendlies last week.

Sources in Chile on Wednesday informed to Goal that four players tested positive for Covid-19 in the earlier tests before another round of tests returned three new coronavirus cases.

This corroborated ANFP Medical Commission general coordinator Casar Kalazich's statement on Tuesday: "As dictated by the sanitary protocols of the ANFP Medical Commission, we have carried out the test for Covid-19 for the Zambian women's team.

"In antigen testing, a test validated by Chilean soccer, they have yielded four positive results. Therefore, and due to the high risk it represents for this match, we have decided to cancel it."

The development immediately forced the cancellation of Tuesday's match and the Zambian delegation have begun periods of isolation in Santiago.

Following the positive cases of more than two players, Goal has learnt that the Chilean health department had forced the teams to be quarantined for the mandatory 14 days.

In , Zaragoza are sweating over the travel restrictions of Rachel Nachula and Hellen Mubanga, and Hapoel Beer Sheva's Mary Mwakapila, who were expected back in Israel on Thursday.

Despite the health issues, Bruce Nwape's side will take solace from their famous triumph over Chile as they continue their preparations for a maiden Olympic Games appearance in Tokyo next year.