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Expressions of solidarity with the victims of the tragic fire on the Ring Road in Warraq have continued. Zamalek announced they had written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to request a minute's silence before their clash with Tunisia's Club Africain, scheduled for next Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the Cabinet revealed it had received donations worth EGP 30 million from three businessmen to support the families of the victims and the injured.

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The fire broke out on the Ring Road in Warraq on Wednesday evening. A lorry loaded with petroleum products caught fire and the flames spread to several other vehicles, causing heavy loss of life and major material damage. Civil defence crews and ambulances moved in to deal with the blaze and take the injured to hospital.

Zamalek want to show their solidarity with the families of the victims of Wednesday's fire, which left a large number of people dead and injured. The club have asked for a minute's silence in memory of those who died before their match against Tunisia's Club Africain on the opening matchday of the CAF Champions League group stage.

In an official statement, Zamalek confirmed they had submitted a formal request to the Confederation of African Football. They're now waiting to hear whether CAF will approve a minute's silence before kick-off. The club said the gesture was meant to share in the grief of the victims' families and offer condolences at this painful loss.

The club also sent their sincere condolences to the victims' families and wished everyone injured in the incident a speedy recovery. Their initiative, they stressed, is about standing with those affected and supporting them through these difficult circumstances.

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Yassin Mansour donates EGP 10 million

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Elsewhere, the Cabinet announced it had received EGP 30 million in donations from three businessmen. The money comes as part of initiatives launched by the business community to support the families of those killed and injured in the Ring Road fire in Warraq.

Counsellor Mohamed Adel, the Cabinet Presidency's official spokesperson, said in an official statement that Hisham Talaat Moustafa, engineer Ahmed Ezz and Yassin Mansour, vice-president of Al Ahly, had each come forward with EGP 10 million. That takes the total to EGP 30 million, which will support the affected families and help ease the impact of the tragedy.

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Adel said the donations form part of rapid-response efforts to back the state's support for the families of the victims and the injured, given the humanitarian toll of an incident that has caused widespread grief.

Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly thanked the three businessmen for their initiative. He tasked the Ministry of Social Solidarity with handing the donations to the eligible families of the victims and the injured, ensuring the support reaches those affected.

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The Ministry of Health put the toll at 31 dead and 26 injured. In all, 39 ambulances responded to the incident and took the injured for the medical care they needed. Hospitals are still monitoring the cases.