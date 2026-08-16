Media personality Ahmed Shobeir has revealed fresh developments in the crisis surrounding Brazilian Juan Pezerra and Zamalek, with the player still absent from the team's pre-season training.

The Brazilian is clinging to his desire to leave despite a valid contract with the White club, having received offers during the current transfer window.

Speaking on his morning programme on "On Sport FM" radio, Shobeir said Zamalek had finally managed to open channels of communication with Pezerra. Team captain Omar Gaber took the initiative to speak with the player, before the club's management contacted his father, according to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Watan.

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Zamalek's legal position looks strong, he explained. The club had asked the player to return to Cairo and commit to training until next January, at which point they would reassess the situation and study the developments.

Zamalek are reeling Pezerra back in to convince him to stay, Shobeir added. "The available information suggests Pezerra has agreed to return to Cairo," he said, noting that "the priority for Zamalek's management at present is to end the crisis of the player's absence, before discussing any step relating to improving his contract, which is an option still on the club's table".

An official statement from Zamalek had confirmed their determination to keep Pezerra and their refusal to discuss any offers to sell him during the summer window, denying that the player had received a promise to leave. The club demanded his return to training and affirmed they would handle the crisis in line with the contract and the regulations, while retaining all their rights.

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