Zamalek first-team boss Motaz Gamal will go under the knife in the coming hours for urgent back surgery, having battled the pain for some time. The operation follows his side's defeat to Al Ahly in Egyptian football's biggest fixture.

His son broke the news, urging followers to pray for his father's recovery.

He wrote on his official Facebook account: "Please pray for my father, as he is undergoing urgent surgery to get rid of the back pain he has been suffering from for a while. I ask God to grant him a swift recovery and complete health and well-being. Do not forget him in your prayers."

Gamal's wife also posted a moving message on her official account, voicing her fear over his health: "May God reassure us about you. The whole world is worth sacrificing for you, my love."

All of this lands days after Zamalek went down 2-0 to their traditional rivals Al Ahly on the evening of Sunday 11 October at Cairo International Stadium. The sixth-round meeting handed the White side their first league defeat of the season.

Attention now shifts to the continent. Zamalek travel to face Rwanda's Army side on Friday in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32, with Gamal's condition after surgery still unclear.